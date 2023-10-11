Heat Rally Late To Topple Hornets In Preseason Opener

Hornets Highlights vs Heat - 10/10/23

Exhibition game or not, the Charlotte Hornets were provided a nice test in their preseason opener on Tuesday night, narrowly falling to the Miami Heat 113-109 down in South Beach.

LaMelo Ball made his long-awaited return to the court more than seven months after suffering a season-ending right ankle fracture back in late February. The 2022 NBA All-Star finished with team-high totals in both points (17) and assists (seven), while committing only one turnover and shooting a solid 5-of-13 from the field (2-of-7 from 3-point range).

Charlotte recovered from a 20-0 second-quarter Miami run with a 24-2 halftime-spanning stretch of its own to open a 64-55 lead early in the third frame. Later, the Hornets were still leading by nine with about three-and-a-half minutes remaining on the game clock, before a momentum-shifting 18-5 Miami charge turned the tables and gave the hosts a four-point win. Cole Swider, a Los Angeles Lakers’ two-way player last season, scored 11 points during this span, all of which came in sequence between the 2:56 and 1:01 marks of the fourth.

“I thought our intensity was good,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “I thought we played better as the game went on. The starters were pretty good, and they played a good three-and-a-half minutes to end the first half, then a really good third quarter. Then we broke the lineup [in the fourth] and some of those guys haven’t played together a lot so far, but they did good things. It was good to play against a different team.”

In addition to Ball, Gordon Hayward (15), Terry Rozier (13), JT Thor (12), rookie Nick Smith Jr. (11) and PJ Washington (10) made it six Charlotte player with double-digit scoring performances. Centers Mark Williams (nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks) and Nick Richards (seven points, game-high 10 rebounds) also stuffed the statsheet.

Added Clifford, “LaMelo is getting more and more in rhythm. He feels better and better. Compared to say like five days ago, it’s night and day. He’s a hard worker and he worked hard all summer. He just couldn’t do live stuff and he’s only been doing contact stuff for a few days now. It’s hard because guys can’t play their regular minutes. You have to slowly build them up, so it’s hard to sub the way you would during the regular season.”

Miles Bridges (suspension), Cody Martin (knee), Bryce McGowens (ankle), James Bouknight (knee), Théo Maledon (shoulder), and Leaky Black (ankle) were all unavailable for the Hornets. Prior to the game, it was announced that Bouknight would undergo arthroscopic surgery to address a left meniscus injury on Wednesday and then be reevaluated in four weeks.

“It stinks for him and for us,” added Clifford, when asked about Bouknight’s impending surgery. “It’s just part of the NBA. The only thing he can do it concentrate on doing a good job on getting back as soon as he can.”

Making his first appearance since fracturing his right hand in Miami’s playoff opener last season, Tyler Herro tallied a game-high 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. All 17 of Swider’s points came in the fourth quarter, with big men Thomas Bryant (15 points) and Bam Adebayo (13) also scoring double figures. Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin both did not suit up for Miami.

The Hornets will return to preseason action with another road game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Oct. 12 beginning a 7 PM ET at Capital One Arena.