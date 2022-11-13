Heat Down Hornets Again, Put Damper On Ball’s Return

Terry Rozier Highlights vs Heat - 11/12/22

Miami Outscores Charlotte By 20 PTS in 3rd Quarter to Sweep 2-Game Series in South Beach

For the second time in eight days, the Charlotte Hornets couldn’t capitalize on the return of a star player, resulting in a 132-115 road loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Terry Rozier (22) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (20) each cracked 20 points for the second consecutive game in the loss, with the former dishing out six assists and the latter grabbing eight rebounds. All the attention was on LaMelo Ball though, who made his way back from a five-week absence to put up 12 points on 6-of-17 shooting, six rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes.

Trailing by two at the break, a scolding hot Miami squad made its opening 10 shots of the third quarter to fuel a 27-10 run and open up a 15-point advantage just four-and-a-half minutes in. The Heat ended up shooting 16-of-21 (76.2%) to win the frame, 45-25 – now a new season high for quarterly points by a Charlotte opponent – and then cruised to an easy victory.

“I felt good at halftime and I thought we had control of things,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “In the third quarter, obviously a lot of it was them (Miami). You have to be able to get into your guy to a certain degree. All the space they had on every catch, you can’t play defense like that. It was blow-by after blow-by. The other thing [was rim protection]. We were really late the whole game. It’s just not a team defense that you can win with.”

Nick Richards was the only other Hornet in double figures, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and five rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. Charlotte actually shot a season-high 51.1%, but went just 9-of-31 on 3-point attempts (29.0%), which is the fifth time in seven outings its clocked in under 30.0% from distance.

Max Strus led Miami with a season-high 31 points on 8-of-14 from deep, coming up one point and one 3-pointer shy of matching career highs in both categories. Bam Adebayo (24), Jimmy Butler (20) and Gabe Vincent (20) all added 20 points as well, with Adebayo also pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds.

Though it came in another loss, Ball’s much-anticipated return was certainly a sight for sore eyes throughout the Charlotte organization. Offense for the Hornets wasn’t so much an issue in this contest, but it has been a pivotal theme throughout their eight-game losing streak, which is now the team’s longest since Jan. 6-24, 2020.

Added Clifford, “You can just see what a terrific player [LaMelo] is. He’s in the paint. He puts a ton of pressure on the defense. He has a great feel for where his teammates are. It’s been whatever five, six weeks since he’s played. It was great to have him back. It makes a huge difference in our team. It’s good that we have him. Now, we can get back to getting his offense in and getting everybody comfortable when he’s out there. I think we’ll get a lot better very quickly.”

The Hornets will close out their All-Florida three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Nov. 14 beginning at 7 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7