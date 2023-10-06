Great Vibes, Scrimmaging And Finding Rhythm In Training Camp

The first handful of training camp practices for the Charlotte Hornets have been checked off the calendar and so far, so good with the regular season opener now less than three weeks away. There have already been plenty of updates, interesting notes and storylines to monitor, both from Head Coach Steve Clifford and the players.
- More than seven months after suffering a season-ending right ankle fracture, LaMelo Ball is fully cleared for all basketball activities. The main objective right now is getting his stamina back to where it was, following a summer where he obviously couldn’t do normal conditioning work.
- Mark Williams is working through a similar situation as Ball, following right hand surgery in June. The big man did lots of left-hand work, cardio and weightlifting during recovery and is mainly focusing on reestablishing his rhythm and feel out on the floor.
- Clifford has opted for the “Van Gundy Way” this week, a training camp philosophy he learned from brothers Jeff and Stan Van Gundy in New York/Houston and Orlando, respectively. That means lots and lots of up-and-down scrimmaging, something the players really enjoy that also helps establish intensity and concentration.
- Adding onto this point above, Clifford elaborated after Thursday’s practice that “you can’t do everything,” in terms of managing scrimmaging and drill work in training camp. There’s only so many hours and days at their disposal and prioritizing conditioning in practice now makes sense since it’s probably less feasible once the season gets going.
- Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward “just killed” September workouts, according to Clifford on Media Day and both players have continued setting that tone early on in camp. Rozier arrived back to Charlotte a month earlier than usual and Hayward has really benefited from not having to do rehab to open the summer months.
- The overall vibes around Rozier have been fantastic. Perhaps there’s been a rejuvenation of sorts with last season now in the rearview mirror, but he seems noticeably happier and reenergized. Rozier stated on Media Day how this is the best he’s ever felt as a player and person right now and so far, that appears to be the case.
- Rookie second overall pick Brandon Miller has drawn rave reviews from Clifford and teammates alike. The 20-year-old is coming into an outstanding situation and has really turned heads with his talent, feel, basketball intelligence and decision-making. He won’t be asked to do a ton right away but will have a significant role from the get-go.
- Despite making his most recent NBA appearance in April of 2022, Miles Bridges has looked “better than I thought” according to Clifford, an encouraging sign considering how much time he’s missed. What the rotation looks like without Bridges for the first 10 regular season games is also something that will get ironed out over training camp.
- A yearly NBA training camp tradition is #MuscleWatch and the Hornets have been no exception. Williams, Miller, JT Thor, and Bryce McGowens have all tacked on around eight-to-12 pounds, along with a few others. Funny enough, multiple players are adamant Williams also added some vertical inches to his already seven-foot frame.
- Newcomer Frank Ntilikina received strong praise from Clifford following Tuesday’s practice: “He’s an elite defender. He has an elite skill [and] fits our team well.” The lengthy Frenchman could be a candidate for both backup guard spots, especially with perimeter defense a need following Dennis Smith Jr.’s offseason departure to Brooklyn.
- Everybody is probably excited for the Hornets to turn the page on a tough, injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign. Clifford said something on Media Day about last season’s adversity that was worth highlighting. “I have a ton of respect for the way [our players] hung in there last year. These guys could have quit last year, and not only did we play better in the end, but they worked harder in practice, and they got better in that way.”
- The always-transparent Clifford added that this is the most talented roster he’s worked with in his 10 years as an NBA Head Coach. While the roster does lean more towards youth, multiple veterans have also echoed similar sentiments. Talent is only part of the equation to having a successful season, but it’s certainly an encouraging thing to hear.