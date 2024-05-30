Grant Williams’ Goal For Hornets Comes Down To One Simple Word

Grant Williams Highlight Mix

The conversation began replaying again in Grant Williams’ head shortly after he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets back in February. Almost a decade ago now, when the Queen City native was attending Providence Day School, the then-Bobcats were officially making the eagerly anticipated transition back to their original purple-and-teal moniker.

“I remember talking to one of my good friends at the time and he said the Hornets could be special,” recalled Williams. “Those words stuck in my mind, especially when I got traded here. The goal is to be special.”

Drafted 19th overall back in 2019, Williams has already played a lot of special, meaningful basketball for somebody at this stage of his career. He was a part of four playoff teams in Boston – including one that reached the NBA Finals two years ago – before joining Dallas last summer. The fit there ultimately didn’t work out, leading the Mavericks to deal him, Seth Curry, and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Charlotte for PJ Washington and two second-round picks.

Whether being back in his hometown factored in or not, Williams thrived in his fresh start with the Hornets, especially when used as a small-ball five. Over the course of 29 outings and 10 starts, he averaged 13.9 points on 50.3% shooting – 37.3% from 3-point range – 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists and set single-game career highs for both rebounds (13) and assists (11).

Crazy enough, Charlotte didn’t get to see Williams play a single minute with either point guard LaMelo Ball or center Mark Williams. The injury-depleted rotation did allow Williams to explore some lesser-used parts of his game though, which could be utilized again in the future. On pace for a career-high 13.4% usage rate prior to the trade, Williams drove that number up to 19.0% in Charlotte, thanks to a much heavier dose of ball-handling responsibilities. He dished out almost twice as many assists (1.7 to 3.2) and more than doubled his free-throw attempts (1.2 to 2.9).

While Williams’ usage will likely come down around a healthier rotation, his production was still encouraging. According to Cleaning the Glass, Williams ranked in the 95th percentile for bigs in accuracy at the rim (shots within four feet) at 81%, after shooting 61% in Dallas (22nd percentile). There was also a major spike in his non-corner 3-point efficiency, which rose from 37th (55th percentile for bigs) to 41% (85th).

Additionally, the Hornets were 6.3 points better per 100 possessions with Williams on the floor (82nd percentile for bigs), good for the best mark amongst their eight players who logged at least 800 minutes this year. For reference, an NBA team with this efficiency differential over an entire season would expect to win 12 more games compared to the league average.

Often, the value of Williams’ on-court contributions was only exceeded by some of the needed intangibles he delivered to his new team. He’s a player who carries himself well beyond his years of experience, and that was quite noticeable given the leadership, competitiveness, and communication he exhibited on a day-in, day-out basis.

“[Grant] had a conversation with me, Mark, LaMelo, and Brandon [Miller] about staying on us in the summer,” said teammate Miles Bridges, during exit interviews. “I feel like Grant’s brought a big leadership role and winning perspective, having played in the NBA Finals two years ago.”

Injuries have been a recent unforgiving theme for the Hornets, a lot of which can be chalked up to just bad luck. Regardless, Williams will be turning over every single stone he can find to better minimize a similar situation from occurring next year. “I feel like we have the talent that’s needed,” he said. “It’s a matter of discipline and understanding what it takes to win and the health side, too. Doing all it takes to keep your body in the best position it can be. The best ability is availability. Some things we can’t control, but the things that we can, that’s the No. 1 thing. We have a team that can compete night in and night out. It’s a matter of being prepared.”

Ideally, better health will lead to more winning and in turn, help the Hornets better resemble what they looked like during Williams’ earliest Charlotte years. Standings aside, the overall importance of playing consistent, winning basketball isn’t lost on Williams either. He knows fans want – and deserve – a winning team, one that can establish a spirted homecourt atmosphere.

“We have a lot of Charlotte fans, but we also have the fans that turn the Celtics game into a home game for the Celtics. That’s something I want to take pride in and say that changed because this arena, this team could be really, really good. It can be one of the best markets in the league. It’s our job to put a good product on the court. As players, we have to take pride in that and say no other team will make a home game in our arena. They should come into our arena saying, ‘Dang, it’s hard to play here,’ rather than thinking they can mess around and still win.”

Williams is clearly looking to make far bigger contributions to the organization than what he can solely do on the basketball court. As a Charlotte native, he also feels a personal responsibility to help maximize the potential of his hometown Hornets.