Gordon Hayward Remains Optimistic, Hopeful Heading Into Healthy Offseason

While Gordon Hayward managed to stave off a major, season-ending-type of injury like the ones that derailed each of his first two seasons in Charlotte, he still dealt with some lingering ailments throughout the 2022-23 campaign. On the bright side though, the 13-year NBA veteran is heading into the summer healthy and continues to have an undeniable impact on winning.

A left shoulder contusion and scapula fracture limited Hayward to three out of a possible 20 games between November 4th and December 14th. After missing nine of 11 contests in a mid-January stretch because of a left hamstring issue, Hayward made 27 consecutive appearances into late March, leading to averages of 15.8 points on 51.6% shooting – 35.4% from 3-point range – 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Hayward also missed the final six games because of a left thumb sprain, although by that point, the Hornets were well out of postseason contention and prioritizing rotational minutes for their younger players. Charlotte went 20-30 with Hayward in the lineup this season, and only 7-25 when he was sidelined. Over Hayward’s first two years in Buzz City, the Hornets posted a 50-43 regular season record when he was on the floor, compared to a 26-35 mark when he wasn’t. His third season with the Hornets played out a little differently than the first two, but injuries unfortunately played a role again, not only for him, but also the entire team.

“It was disappointing overall,” said Hayward, when asked about the season during exit interviews. “We didn’t do anything we set out to do as far as making the playoffs. Key guys were hurt for long periods of time and it’s always tough to have a successful season when that happens because you’re constantly shifting roles and positions on the court. Guys are in and out of the lineup and it’s tough. So, hopefully, that can turn around next year for us.”

One bright side for Hayward is that he won’t be heading into the summer months rehabbing a significant injury like he has the past two years, which included a foot sprain in 2021 and a severe ankle sprain in 2022. “Individually, the one thing I’m thrilled about is going into the offseason relatively healthy,” he stated. “Being able to train exactly the way I want to with no restrictions and to have these extra two months here will be really big. I was playing better towards the end of the year. I was certainly battling through some injuries early in the year, but I have to shoot it better next season. I’ll make sure I put in a lot of work this summer.”

Hayward’s averages over his 50 appearances featured 14.7 points on 47.5% shooting – his highest since arriving in Charlotte – 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 31.5 nightly minutes. Between last season and this season, Hayward’s restricted area efficiency skyrocketed from 62.1% on 3.3 attempts per game to 72.3% on 2.0 attempts. His overall 3-point percentage did dip a bit from 39.1% to 32.5%, with Hayward draining 42.1% of his corner attempts (16-of-38) compared to only 29.5% of his shots from above the break (36-of-122).

Particularly this season, virtually everybody on the Charlotte roster can speak to the frustration of injuries. They’re sometimes an unfortunate cruel reality of sports and often leave players and teams pondering what could have been had things gone a different way.

“I think I’ve just been unlucky these last three years,” Hayward said. “When I’m healthy, I feel confident about my game and what I can do. I just haven’t had a season yet [in Charlotte] where I’ve been relatively healthy. I think it’s been some freak injuries that have happened, some things that you can’t control. Moving forward, we obviously need to stay healthy. Some of that is luck and you see that every year with teams when guys go down. It affects their chances.”

Hayward also emphasized that while better luck with injuries would clearly help the Hornets next season, they still need to make collective improvements from an internal standpoint. Blending health, consistency and continuality should hopefully put the team in better position to make the postseason, something Hayward remains eager to accomplish here in Charlotte.