‘Going With The Flow’ Leads To Another Homecoming For Ish Smith

If watching confetti rain down inside Denver’s Ball Arena back in June was one of the final things Ish Smith witnessed as an NBA player, it would have certainly been one heck-of-an-ending to an amazing 13-year career. From going undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2010, to bouncing around to a record 13 different teams – some multiple times – before at long last, becoming an NBA Champion, that easily could have been it for Smith.

“I was done,” Smith said. “I’ve played 13 years and given everything I’ve had. I think if anybody said this was the career I was going to have before going to college, I would have taken this and run with it. I was truly blessed, and I’ve always been a kid that’s content. I was fine with it.”

On his way to watch the Demon Deacons do battle on the gridiron, Smith recently got a phone call from the Hornets, wondering whether he was still interested in playing. The now 35-year-old, Concord, NC native was potentially looking at a second NBA homecoming in as many years, after spending the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Hornets.

“When I got the call, I tried to figure out what to do, not to do, prayed about it and I’m here now,” recalled Smith, who mentioned the Hornets are the only team he’d consider playing for at this stage of his career. “It’s home and a perfect situation. I came in, worked out for the team, and it worked out. I’m happy, excited and for me more than anything, I love the camaraderie in the locker room. These are the same guys that were here when I was here before.”

Having been signed, waived, and traded more times than he can probably count at this point, few understand the NBA’s business side better than Smith. So, when the Hornets dealt him back to Washington – where he had spent the previous two years – at the trade deadline in 2022, Smith didn’t harbor any resentment whatsoever towards his hometown squad.

“I just go with the flow and control what I can control,” he said. “That’s on the court, in the locker room, in the weight room, whatever the case may be. You put your best foot forward and people have to make decisions, whether good, bad or indifferent. I got traded to Washington and it worked out for both sides.”

Smith was dealt again four months later, this time to Denver. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.3 assists over 43 regular season appearances for the Nuggets, filling in at times while the team carefully ramped up Jamal Murray after he sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL. When the playoffs started and rotations got even shorter, Smith made sure his veteran voice was still being heard by a group that went on to win the franchise’s first NBA Championship.

“You have to find your role and whatever that is, you got to pitch in and do it to the best of your ability,” he explained. “Maybe it’s on the floor, maybe it’s setting screens, maybe you’re on the sideline like me, DeAndre Jordan, and Jeff Green encouraging, talking, figuring out what the team needs. Maybe if we see something, we tell Coach [Michael Malone]. That’s what I learned in a team situation – put yourself aside and figure out what the team needs.”

Besides continuing to build relationships with a handful of his former Charlotte teammates, Smith also already has a history with Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. Smith spent the final few months of the 2011-12 season playing under Stan Van Gundy in Orlando, where Clifford, current Hornets assistant Bob Beyer and the late Brendan Malone – one of Clifford’s mentors and the father of Denver Head Coach Michael Malone – were all on the coaching staff together.

“Cliff and I had a great relationship in Orlando with Stan Van Gundy and God rest his soul, Brendan Malone. Those guys believed in me – Bob Beyer, too. I’m truly, truly appreciative. I truly believe God brings people into our lives for specific reasons. Those guys came into my life, and it was perfect timing. Cliff hasn’t told me anything [here yet] other than just to be ready and keep a pulse on how guys are, how they’re doing, feeling. I’ll take that role right away, right now and as far as on the floor, we’ll keep that communication and see what’s needed and what’s not.”

“I think he can add in a lot of ways – not just on the court but in the locker room,” said Clifford. “If you really look at it, he’s had an incredible career. I was looking at his numbers the other day, he averaged just under seven points per game in college and went undrafted. Yet, he’s had this 13-year NBA career where he’s been a really good player, played on some really good teams, obviously he got a ring last year. Super-high character, great teammate, and like I said, I think he can help us both on the court and with his presence being around a younger team.”

There’s no question that Smith’s leadership and experience will benefit the relatively youthful Hornets. Realistically though, there’s a decent enough chance they might need his services on the floor, too, at least until fellow backcourters Cody Martin, Frank Ntilikina, Bryce McGowens, and James Bouknight start making their way back from injury.

Although he did mention the term “unfinished business,” Smith hasn’t thought much about whether coming back to the organization is a way to close this meaningful chapter of his career on his own terms, given how things unfolded the last time. Right now, the mission is simple for Smith – be a difference maker and contribute whatever, wherever, and whenever he can.