      featured-image

      Foul Issues Flare Up Again For Hornets In 7th Straight Loss

      December 16, 202210:31 PM EST

      LaMelo Ball Highlights vs Hawks - 12/16/22

      Videos

      Ball Drops 27 PTS, Hayward Returns, But Charlotte Surrenders 75 PTS in 1st Half to Hawks

      Coming off allowing 141 points in an overtime defeat to Detroit, defense was rightfully a heavy emphasis for the Charlotte Hornets going into Friday night’s home game against Atlanta. Things ended up looking a little better on that end, but an overabundance of fouling emerged as a significant downfall in their 125-106 loss to the Hawks at Spectrum Center.

      LaMelo Ball racked up 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting, three assists and seven 3-pointers in the losing effort, coming within one long ball of matching his career high. In other good news, Gordon Hayward returned from a nine-game absence and finished with nine points, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

      An early 17-2 run and 17 free-throw attempts fueled the Hawks’ season-high 75-point first-half output, but the Hornets regrouped with a 16-2 third-quarter-opening stretch to eventually enter the fourth down by only six. Charlotte’s momentum soon began fizzling out though, as Atlanta opened the closing frame with a 22-4 span to essentially put the game away.

      “I thought our defense was a lot better,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “The fouling just crushed us. [Trae] Young was terrific, and [Bogdan] Bogdanović was great. When those two guys play like that, they’re going to be in the game. We were much more purposeful. Even in the first quarter, we didn’t score offensively, but we got good shots, the ball was moving. I thought we had good energy. The first three quarters, our offense was good. It’s just the fouling. We’ve got to stop. We’re minus-15 at the free-throw line. Every time those guys are driving and you’re slapping down and stuff, it makes it hard to win.”

      Besides shooting 54.7% and 51.7% from 3-point range (15-of-29), Atlanta ended the contest having connected on 28-of-34 free-throw attempts (82.4%), marking their second-most trips to the charity stripe in any game this season. Young accounted for 31 points – 13-of-14 at the line – while Bogdanović added 28 points and went 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

      Losing seven straight outings is never a good thing, particularly with a six-game All-Western Conference road trip looming for Charlotte over the next week and a half. Hopefully the recent returns of Ball and Hayward can start fostering some continuity for a Hornets squad that is really searching for consistently amidst another tough winless drought.

      Added Clifford, “Obviously having Gordon back helps a lot, you can see, Melo, too. It’s going to take a few games for them to get their conditioning and their rhythm and everything. It’s tough, but nobody feels bad for you in this league. There’s a score, there’s a record, you have to own it and you’ve got to get ready to play the next game. We actually played so much better tonight than we did the other night. Those two guys (Ball and Hayward) make a big difference. Tonight, there were things to build on. We had the right approach, the right attitude.”

      The Hornets’ season-long six-game road trip out West starts with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.

      Hornets vs Hawks Gallery ‑ 12/16/22

      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: The tipoff of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets rebounds the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: Theo Maledon #9 of the Charlotte Hornets shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: Kai Jones #23 of the Charlotte Hornets rebounds the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets shoots a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets rebounds the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets shoots a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: Mason Plumlee #24 of the Charlotte Hornets slam dunks during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: Nick Richards #4 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 16: Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 of the Atlanta Hawks guards Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on December 16, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 16: Jalen McDaniels #6 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket while guarded by Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on December 16, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 16: Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket while guarded by AJ Griffin #14 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on December 16, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
      thumbnail-image: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 16: Theo Maledon #9 of the Charlotte Hornets guards Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on December 16, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

      1 / 15CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 16: The tipoff of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets on December 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

      Tags

      FeaturedPress Release