Foul Issues Flare Up Again For Hornets In 7th Straight Loss

LaMelo Ball Highlights vs Hawks - 12/16/22

Ball Drops 27 PTS, Hayward Returns, But Charlotte Surrenders 75 PTS in 1st Half to Hawks

Coming off allowing 141 points in an overtime defeat to Detroit, defense was rightfully a heavy emphasis for the Charlotte Hornets going into Friday night’s home game against Atlanta. Things ended up looking a little better on that end, but an overabundance of fouling emerged as a significant downfall in their 125-106 loss to the Hawks at Spectrum Center.

LaMelo Ball racked up 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting, three assists and seven 3-pointers in the losing effort, coming within one long ball of matching his career high. In other good news, Gordon Hayward returned from a nine-game absence and finished with nine points, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

An early 17-2 run and 17 free-throw attempts fueled the Hawks’ season-high 75-point first-half output, but the Hornets regrouped with a 16-2 third-quarter-opening stretch to eventually enter the fourth down by only six. Charlotte’s momentum soon began fizzling out though, as Atlanta opened the closing frame with a 22-4 span to essentially put the game away.

“I thought our defense was a lot better,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “The fouling just crushed us. [Trae] Young was terrific, and [Bogdan] Bogdanović was great. When those two guys play like that, they’re going to be in the game. We were much more purposeful. Even in the first quarter, we didn’t score offensively, but we got good shots, the ball was moving. I thought we had good energy. The first three quarters, our offense was good. It’s just the fouling. We’ve got to stop. We’re minus-15 at the free-throw line. Every time those guys are driving and you’re slapping down and stuff, it makes it hard to win.”

Besides shooting 54.7% and 51.7% from 3-point range (15-of-29), Atlanta ended the contest having connected on 28-of-34 free-throw attempts (82.4%), marking their second-most trips to the charity stripe in any game this season. Young accounted for 31 points – 13-of-14 at the line – while Bogdanović added 28 points and went 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

Losing seven straight outings is never a good thing, particularly with a six-game All-Western Conference road trip looming for Charlotte over the next week and a half. Hopefully the recent returns of Ball and Hayward can start fostering some continuity for a Hornets squad that is really searching for consistently amidst another tough winless drought.

Added Clifford, “Obviously having Gordon back helps a lot, you can see, Melo, too. It’s going to take a few games for them to get their conditioning and their rhythm and everything. It’s tough, but nobody feels bad for you in this league. There’s a score, there’s a record, you have to own it and you’ve got to get ready to play the next game. We actually played so much better tonight than we did the other night. Those two guys (Ball and Hayward) make a big difference. Tonight, there were things to build on. We had the right approach, the right attitude.”

The Hornets’ season-long six-game road trip out West starts with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.