Defense Struggles Again, Hornets’ Home Woes Continue

Ever since winning their regular season opener, the Charlotte Hornets just haven’t had any sort of home success, the latest shortcoming being a 122-108 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Spectrum Center.

LaMelo Ball poured in 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting – career-high-tying 8-of-13 from 3-point range – five rebounds and nine assists, good for his seventh straight 25-point showing (now tied with Jason Richardson for the second-longest streak in franchise history, per Stathead.com). Brandon Miller had the finest performance of his young NBA career, scoring 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, which included a 5-of-7 clip from behind the arc.

Charlotte connected on only 36.4% of its first-quarter shots, falling behind by double digits early on. The scoring eventually started clicking in the second, although the Knicks notched five quick points to end the frame for a 61-50 halftime lead. The Hornets hovered around throughout the second half, but New York simply made play after play to keep the hosts in check for the win.

Miles Bridges (19 points off the bench) was the only other Charlotte player to reach double figures. Not having Nick Richards (concussion protocol) also forced some smaller lineups, leading to a minus-11 differential on the glass against the NBA’s best rebounding team. While the Hornets produced a relatively low final point total, that was largely because New York worked the tempo to its desired pace for most of the contest. In fact, the purple and teal set new campaign bests for both 3-pointers (17) and 3-point percentage (48.6%), marks that still weren’t enough to avoid a sixth straight home loss.

“Right now, they’re (the Knicks), I believe, a top-four defensive team,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “We shot 49 (percent from the field) and 49 (percent) from 3-point range. Committing 13 turnovers isn’t great, nor is it a problem, and we lost by double digits. It was a slower paced game than normal. I would think that our efficiency offensively would be very good, and our efficiency defensively would be very bad.”

“I think the root of this game was just getting back on defense,” added Miller, when asked about the team’s biggest problem. “I think we kind of struggled maintaining our man in transition. I think that’s just an effort thing with us, something we’ve got to clean up going into the game against Boston [on Monday night]. Our focus is just individual defense. I think if we shut down a few players, we will have a great outcome in any game.”

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with a team-high 32 points – 26 in the first half – and eight assists, giving himself consecutive 30-point showings for the first time this season. Starting in place of the injured Quentin Grimes, Donte DiVincenzo set new career highs for both points (25) and 3-pointers (7-of-10). Julius Randle (21) also crossed the 20-point barrier for a New York squad that shot 50.5% and 43.2% from deep (16-of-37).

