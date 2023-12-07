Cold Shooting, 3rd-Quarter Turnovers Cost Hornets In Windy City

Putting up points hadn’t been a major issue for the Charlotte Hornets over the past couple weeks until their offense finally hit a wall in Wednesday night’s 111-100 loss in Chicago.

Gordon Hayward kept the visitors within striking distance, finishing the evening with a season-high-tying 27 points – 12 in the first quarter – on 10-of-18 shooting, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Terry Rozier was right behind him in the scoring column, coming on late for 25 points – 14 in the fourth – on 10-of-24 shooting, five rebounds and a game-high seven assists.

Hayward’s 19 first-half points – also a seasonal high for any half – helped the Hornets wipe away most of a 16-point second-quarter deficit to enter halftime down by only four. The proximity didn’t last long though, as Chicago blew the game wide open by winning the ensuing frame, 35-20, giving Charlotte a new season low for third-quarter point differential (-15). The Hornets made a respectable charge towards the end of the fourth, but never got any closer than eight.

Mark Williams (lower back contusion) missed his first game of the season, pushing Nick Richards (six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks) into the starting lineup. Charlotte’s downsized lineups somewhat understandably got crushed on the glass, 57-42, which included a season-high 21 offensive rebounds for Chicago. Seventeen giveaways – six coming in that pivotal third quarter – didn’t make things any easier on the Hornets and neither did a 10-of-37 clip from deep (27%).

“The feel without watching the film was obviously the turnovers in the second half,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards, when asked what stood out about the loss. “I felt like that was how the game slipped away. They’re (Chicago) good at that. First half, I felt like we were pretty solid with it and then we came right out in the third quarter and turnovers led directly to points for them. We struggled to shoot the ball in the first three quarters… but I would say the turnovers were the biggest issue.”

Chicago got a game-high 29-points courtesy of DeMar DeRozan and a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double for Montenegrin big man Nikola Vučević. Coby White added 19 points filling in for the injured Zach LaVine (right foot discomfort) for the third consecutive game. The hosts cleaned up at the free-throw line too, going 23-of-29 (79.3%), while the Hornets were 12-of-12.

Charlotte fell to 1-4 against the Bulls since the start of last season – 100-or-fewer points in all four of those defeats – and is now 2-9 in the head-to-head series dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. Chicago has won three straight games for the first time this season after dropping eight of its previous nine outings.

The Hornets will now return home to host the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Dec. 8 beginning at 7 PM ET at Spectrum Center. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.