Charlotte’s Defense Picked Apart In The Paint By Golden State

For several years now, the Golden State Warriors have been highly regarded for their revolutionary 3-point shooting and floor spacing. On Friday night at Spectrum Center, it was their interior scoring – specifically at the rim – that the Charlotte Hornets couldn’t get a handle on defensively in a 115-97 loss for the latter.

This defeat snapped Charlotte’s four-game home winning streak against Golden State and was the first win by the road team in the head-to-head series since the start of the 2020-21 NBA campaign. It was also a crucial triumph for the Warriors, who are currently trying to hold off the surging Houston Rockets for the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference.

Golden State’s off-ball movement had the Hornets’ defense all over the place in the first quarter, a frame the visitors closed with a 21-9 run and nine-point lead. Charlotte soon began upping its tempo and paint protection, making it into halftime trailing, 50-45. A heavy slew of backdoor cuts and transition possessions helped fuel the Warriors’ 39-point third quarter, which spiked their advantage to 18 and essentially, ended Charlotte’s chances of a victory.

“There were about two-and-a-half minutes in the first quarter where they really took us apart with the cuts, and then the third quarter they ripped us apart,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “If you’re not disciplined with them, that’s where they’re so unique. They’re great without the ball and it hurt us. A lot of our problems came tonight because we were back, but we weren’t set. They didn’t score a lot of fast-break points, but they get you on the move. That’s what they’ve always done, so you’re on your heels and that’s where all the cuts come in.”

The Hornets conceded 64 paint points – 24 in the third – with 56 of those coming at the rim on 77.8% shooting (28-of-36). Offensively, they shot 40.5% and 12-of-46 from 3-point range (26.1%), leading to a sixth sub-100-point showing in seven appearances. “We just couldn’t make shots,” said Miles Bridges. “I couldn’t make a three to save my life. We just couldn’t make shots that we usually make. We’ve just got to get in the gym, get up shots.”

Bridges recorded team highs in both points (22 on 8-of-17 shooting) and rebounds (9). Entering in a bit of an uncustomary slump, Dāvis Bertāns knocked 4-of-7 3-point attempts to finish with 14 points, which is only his second double-digit outing in the past nine games. Brandon Miller (12 points) briefly exited the game with a minor ankle injury in the fourth quarter, returned 36 seconds later, then checked out again for good about a minute after that.

Relentless lightning-quick passing led to 35 Golden State assists on 48 made baskets (53.9% shooting). Steph Curry totaled a game-high 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting in his annual hometown return, with Andrew Wiggins (20) also registering a 20-point performance. Rookie starting center Trayce Jackson-Davis nearly matched his career best with 18 points and Chris Paul, who got the late start for the scratched Klay Thompson, chipped in 11 points and a game-high nine assists.

