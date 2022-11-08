Charlotte’s 2nd-Half Defense Wavers In Loss To Washington

Hornets Highlights vs Wizards - 11/07/22

Points Hard to Come by Again for Hornets, Losing Streak Reaches Five Games

The Charlotte Hornets scratched and clawed for every single point they could muster on Monday night, but in the end, their defense couldn’t keep up with another cold shooting performance, resulting in a 108-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center.

PJ Washington led the charge with 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting and matched his seasonal career high for 25-point games (3) just 11 outings into the campaign. Kelly Oubre Jr. (20) and Terry Rozier (19) were right behind him in the Hornets’ scoring column, although they combined to shoot 17-of-43 from the field (39.5%) and 2-of-16 from long range (12.5%).

This game featured 14 total lead changes and was a one-possession affair with less than five minutes remaining on the clock. Ahead 90-87 at the 4:28 mark, Washington scored on six of its next seven offensive possessions, fueling a 12-2 run and 13-point lead. By the time the Hornets finally started making baskets in the final minute, it was way too little, too late.

“I thought our second-half defense was the biggest problem,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “[Washington] scored 62 in the second half. Our first-half defense was really good. We really struggled in the first quarter offensively and really after that, we had 82 points in the last three quarters. We had 70 points in the paint. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but I actually thought, when you get 70 points in the paint, the ball’s going through the basket.

Charlotte took 21 more field-goal attempts than Washington (101-80) and shot 41.6%, going 37-of-69 on 2-pointers (53.6%) and a dismal 5-of-32 from behind the arc (season-low 15.6%). The Wizards also only hit five long balls (5-of-19) as well, but went 37-of-61 from inside the 3-point line (60.7%) and made eight more free throws than the hosts.

On an individual level, Dennis Smith Jr. battled through an injured ankle to finish with three points, five rebounds, a game-high 10 assists and a career-high-tying three blocks. Mason Plumlee chipped in six points and snagged a game-high 10 rebounds, a season-high seven coming on the offensive end.

Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points to lead the Wizards, who won for just the second time in seven outings. The somewhat surprising hero of the night for Washington though was two-way guard Jordan Goodwin, who doubled his cumulative career NBA point total by notching 17 points on a flawless 7-of-7 shooting off the bench.

The loss extended the Hornets’ losing streak to five games now, with three of those defeats coming right down to the wire in bitter fashion. The absences of LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Rozier (played the last two) have obviously been a major factor – especially on offense – but the team isn’t letting that justify some of its most recent performances.

“It’s super important [to get healthy], but at the same time there’s no excuse,” stated Washington. “If they’re out or not, we shouldn’t lose five in a row. We’ve just got to be better, period. Added Oubre, “Losing games is very tough, but we’re still together. We just know there’s another level we can get to and that’s the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re going to continue to work, we’re going to continue to fight and everything’s going to turn around.”

The Hornets will now wrap up their three-game homestand against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Nov. 9 beginning at 7 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.