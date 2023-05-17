Charlotte Hornets To Pick Second In 2023 NBA Draft

May 16, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets received the second overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft during the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday. The Hornets entered the lottery with the fourth-best odds and moved up for the second time in four years.

The Hornets hold the second overall selection for the fourth time in franchise history. Charlotte selected Alonzo Mourning second overall in the 1992 Draft, Emeka Okafor second overall in the 2004 Draft and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist second overall in the 2012 Draft.

The Hornets also hold the 27th selection in the 2023 NBA Draft via the Denver Nuggets. Charlotte received the pick, in addition to four future second-round picks, from the New York Knicks on the night of the 2022 NBA Draft in exchange for the draft rights to Jalen Duren. The Hornets also own picks No. 34, 39 and 41 in the upcoming draft, which will take place on Thursday, June 22.

The Hornets will hold a Draft Party for fans, with details to be announced soon.