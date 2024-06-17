Charlotte Hornets To Participate In California Classic Summer League

June 17, 2024 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team will participate for the second straight year in the California Classic Summer League at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento from July 6-9. Games will be broadcast on ESPN networks and NBA TV.

Charlotte will tip off against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, July 6 at 8:30 PM ET before facing the Chinese National Team on Sunday, July 7 at 8:00 PM ET. The Hornets conclude play with a game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 PM ET. A full schedule for the event is below.