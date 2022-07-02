Charlotte Hornets Sign Mark Williams

Selected with the 15th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Williams appeared in 39 games with averages of 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game as a sophomore during the 2021-22 season at Duke. Williams was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after he led the ACC and ranked 12th in the nation in blocks per contest (2.8) and became just the second player in Duke history with 100 blocks (110) in a single season. He also ranked fourth in the ACC with eight double-doubles and sixth in the conference in rebounding, being named to the All-ACC Second Team by the media and Third Team by the coaches. His 72.1% field goal percentage was the second-best single-season percentage in school history, and he was the only player in the country to shoot better than 70.0% from both the field and the free-throw line.