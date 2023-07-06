    featured-image

    Charlotte Hornets Sign LaMelo Ball To Contract Extension

    Ball Became Fourth-Youngest All-Star in NBA History in 2021-22

    July 6, 20235:05 PM EDT

    July 6, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has signed guard LaMelo Ball to a rookie-scale contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

    The 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year and a 2021-22 NBA All-Star, Ball has appeared in 162 games (142 starts) in three seasons since being selected by the Hornets with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.8 minutes per game for his career.

    Ball collected 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals, leading all first-year players in assists and steals per game and finishing second in points and rebounds per game. He was a unanimous All-Rookie First Team selection, a three-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honoree and a participant in the 2021 Rising Stars Challenge.

    Ball enjoyed a breakout campaign in his second season, averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.3 minutes per game to join Luka Doncic and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to average at least 20.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game in their age-20 season. Ball also joined Magic Johnson as the only players in league history to average at least 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game over their first 100 career games. He earned the first All-Star nod of his career, becoming the fourth-youngest All-Star ever, behind only Kobe Bryant, James and Johnson.

    In 2022-23, Ball averaged career highs of 23.3 points and 8.4 assists, to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He was the only player in the league to average at least 23.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 3-pointers per game. He became the youngest player in NBA history to make a 3-pointer in 50 straight games and set the franchise record for career triple-doubles with nine.

    Prior to the NBA, Ball earned Rookie of the Year honors in the Australian National Basketball League while playing for the Illawarra Hawks. His international experience includes a stint with Vytautas Prienu of the Lithuanian Basketball League in 2017-18.

