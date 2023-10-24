Charlotte Hornets Sign Ish Smith

October 24, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has signed free agent guard Ish Smith and waived guard Edmond Sumner. Per team policy, terms of Smith’s deal were not disclosed.

Smith has played for an NBA-record 13 teams in his 13-year career, including a 37-game stint with the Hornets in 2021-22. He has appeared in 762 contests (167 starts) and averaged 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 19.4 minutes per game as a pro, and he won the NBA championship last season with the Denver Nuggets. A native of Concord, N.C., Smith played four seasons (2006-10) at Wake Forest University.