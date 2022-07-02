Charlotte Hornets Sign Bryce McGowens To Two-Way Contract

40th overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft is set to play at NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022

July 2, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Bryce McGowens to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A native of Pendleton, South Carolina, McGowens averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game as a freshman at Nebraska in 2021-22, starting all 31 games in which he appeared. The 6-7 guard/forward earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors and was named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the media. McGowens led the Cornhuskers in scoring and ranked ninth in the Big Ten, while also ranking third in the conference in free-throw percentage (83.1%).

McGowens, who set Nebraska’s single-season freshman records for total points (522) and free throws made (162), ranked third nationally among freshmen in points per game and led all freshman nationally in free throws made. His average of 17.3 points in Big Ten play was the highest scoring average in conference games by a freshman since D’Angelo Russell in 2014-15. He scored 20 points or more in 11 games and became just the second freshman in program history with multiple 25-point performances, tallying six on the season.