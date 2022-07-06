Charlotte Hornets Re-Sign Cody Martin

July 6, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has re-signed forward Cody Martin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Martin, who appeared in 71 games during the 2021-22 season, averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, setting all new single-season career highs. In his third season out of Nevada, Martin connected on .482% of his field goal attempts and .384% from three-point range, which were both career highs. He ended last season ranked 26th in steals per contest among league leaders and was tied for 16th in the NBA in multi-steal games (28).

“Re-signing Cody was one of our offseason priorities, and we’re excited to have him return to the Hornets,” said Kupchak. “He is an exceptional defender, plays hard at both ends of the floor and has improved all aspects of his game since entering the NBA. Cody will continue to be a valuable member of our team as we move forward.”

Selected with the 36th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Charlotte, Martin has made 171 career appearances, accruing averages of 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes per outing.