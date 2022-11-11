Charlotte Hornets Medical Update

November 11, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Cody Martin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure in his left knee. As a part of Martin’s ramp up to return to play from left quadricep soreness, he underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) which revealed this cartilage issue. Martin will be listed as out for the team’s game in Miami on Saturday, November 12 and he will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Martin, who appeared in 71 games during the 2021-22 season, averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, setting all new single-season career highs. In his third season out of Nevada, Martin connected on .482% of his field goal attempts and .384% from three-point range, which were both career highs. He ended last season ranked 26th in steals per contest among league leaders and was tied for 16th in the NBA in multi-steal games (28). Selected with the 36th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Charlotte, Martin has made 172 career appearances, accruing averages of 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.0 minutes per outing.