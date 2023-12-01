Charlotte Hornets Injury Update

November 30, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that further evaluation on guard LaMelo Ball revealed he suffered a right ankle sprain on Sunday, November 26 against Orlando. The injury was confirmed by an MRI and Ball will be reevaluated in one week. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.

Ball has appeared in 177 games (157 starts) in four seasons since being selected by the Hornets with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was named the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year and became the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history in 2021-22. Ball has played 15 games (15 starts) in 2022-23, recording 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.