Charlotte Hornets Foundation Selects Bianca Rodriguez As Second Recipient Of Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship

March 2, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation today announced that Bianca Rodriguez, a first-generation college student at UNC Charlotte, has been selected as the second recipient of the Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, which awards $10,000 annually to a journalism student enrolled at a North Carolina college or university, was created to honor the legacy and impact of late Charlotte Observer Hornets beat writer Rick Bonnell.

“We’re proud to keep Rick Bonnell’s memory alive by continuing to recognize his commitment to journalism and passion for mentoring young reporters,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Out of many deserving applicants, our review panel – which included Rick’s children, Claire and Jack – was particularly drawn to Bianca’s story and her dream to share stories from around the world with those who may not be able to have those experiences firsthand. We are excited to see what Bianca accomplishes as she pursues a career in journalism.”

Bianca shares Bonnell’s passion for writing, currently on the staff of the school’s Niner Times and its on-campus cultural magazine, Midas Magazine. In her application, Bianca shared that she wants to use her journalism degree “to advocate for those who have no voice” and her dream to “be the bridge and make sure everyone’s voice is heard.” She hopes to study abroad to learn about reporting in other parts of the world and plans to pursue a career in journalism following her graduation.

“We are thrilled for Bianca to be this year’s recipient of the Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship, and we want to thank all the deserving candidates who applied,” said Claire and Jack Bonnell. “Our family is very excited to play a part in her academic career. We are so appreciative of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation and for those who contributed in our father’s memory. We look forward to following Bianca’s progress and wish her all the best.“

Bonnell, an award-winning sportswriter for more than 33 years at the Charlotte Observer whose coverage of the Hornets spanned from the franchise’s inaugural 1988-89 season through the 2020-21 campaign, passed away on June 1, 2021, at the age of 63. Last year, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation awarded its inaugural Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship to Noah Monroe, a Concord, NC, native and student at the University of North Carolina.