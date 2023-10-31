Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Option On Mark Williams

Williams has appeared in 46 games (20 starts) in his NBA career, recording 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.6 minutes per game. As a starter, he has averaged 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest. Last year he became one of 10 rookies since 1999-2000 to record a 20-point game, a 20-rebound game and a five-block game in a season. He tallied 11 double-doubles as a rookie, the sixth-most ever by a first-year Hornet.