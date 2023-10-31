Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Option On Mark Williams

October 31, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its third-year team option on center Mark Williams.
Williams has appeared in 46 games (20 starts) in his NBA career, recording 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.6 minutes per game. As a starter, he has averaged 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest. Last year he became one of 10 rookies since 1999-2000 to record a 20-point game, a 20-rebound game and a five-block game in a season. He tallied 11 double-doubles as a rookie, the sixth-most ever by a first-year Hornet.
The Hornets selected Williams with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft following a two-year career at Duke University (2020-22), where Williams was an All-ACC Third Team and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honoree as a sophomore.