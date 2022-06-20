Charlotte Hornets Announce NBA 2K23 Summer League Schedule

Group Play Includes Matchups with Indiana, L.A. Lakers, Cleveland and Chicago

June 20, 2022 – The NBA announced today the full schedule for the NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022, which will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 75 games over the 11-day competition will air live on the family of ESPN networks or NBA TV, while all games will also be streamed on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

The Charlotte Hornets open the tournament on the second day of competition with a game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Hornets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on July 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. On July 13, Charlotte squares off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPNU with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. In their fourth contest, the Hornets round out group play on July 14 against the Chicago Bulls at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The 17th NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams and the event opens with each team playing four preliminary games from July 7-15. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. The remaining 28 teams that will not compete in the Championship Game will play their fifth and final game on July 16 or 17.

NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 will have two games at Thomas & Mack Center on the first day of competition, followed by a combined six to nine games per day at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion for 10 consecutive days. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.

Below is the Hornets complete group play schedule for NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022.

Friday, July 8

Thomas & Mack Center

6 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Indiana (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 10

Thomas & Mack Center

9:30 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 13

Cox Pavilion

5 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Charlotte (ESPNU)

Thursday, July 14

Cox Pavilion

5 p.m. – Chicago vs. Charlotte (ESPN2)