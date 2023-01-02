Charlotte Hornets And Partner Food Lion Launch 2023 Dunk Hunger Food Drive To Benefit Second Harvest Food Bank Of Metrolina

Food Lion To Donate 1,000 Meals* For Every Hornets Dunk During January Games

January 2, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets and Official Hunger Relief Partner Food Lion Feeds today are launching the 2023 Dunk Hunger food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. During the month of January, Food Lion will donate 1,000 meals* for every dunk recorded by the Hornets in both home and away games. According to Feeding America, North Carolina has the ninth-highest food insecurity rate in the country, and nearly one in eight people – including one in six children – endure hunger.

“We are proud to continue to team with our friends at Food Lion Feeds and Second Harvest Food Bank to help fight hunger,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We enjoy this initiative each year because it is one where our players are directly involved through their play on the court. Last season, we recorded 100 dunks during the month, which resulted in a lot of meals.”

All donations directly benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which annually distributes 75 million pounds of food throughout its 24-county service region. Fans can also support the initiative by attending any game in January and cheering on the Hornets players as they strive to make as many dunks as possible.

“We know that many of our neighbors struggle with hunger, so we’re excited to once again partner with Charlotte Hornets to address food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “Nourishing our neighbors is core to everything we do at Food Lion. We encourage Hornets fans and our communities to support this important cause. Together, we can help neighbors in need and end hunger in Charlotte.”

“Second Harvest Food Bank is so grateful to have partners like the Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion that work with us throughout the year to combat hunger,” said Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Chief Executive Officer Kay Carter. “Ultimately, our goal is to have a community free from hunger, and this is one step in that direction.”