Cats, BCBSNC to Host Events in Asheville

Cats, BCBSNC Giving Back to Asheville Community

September 26, 2013

Bobcats Training Camp presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina tips off on October 1 at UNC Asheville’s Kimmel Arena. Back for their second stint in Asheville, the Cats are focused on getting ready for the 2013-14 season but they’ll also spend time connecting with the local community at a host of events throughout the week. Bobcats players, Lady Cats, Rufus and select members of the organization will all be participating in events as Charlotte continues to focus on the areas of education, health and wellness and the fight against hunger through its Cats Care initiative.

The Cats and BCBSNC will kick things off with an Active Aging Yoga Clinic on October 1 in the dance studio at Kimmel Arena, followed by a Moving for Better Balance Clinic on October 2 at the Woodfin YMCA. The Lady Cats and Rufus will next take part in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Retail Store Grand Opening on 1854 Hendersonville Road on October 5.

The entire Cats team will get involved on October 6, as they’ll head over to Mission Hospital with the Lady Cats and Rufus to spend some time with children and their families with the hope bringing smiles to their faces and supporting them in their time of need.

The final stop for the Lady Cats, Rufus and members of the Cats Crew will be at the Stay Active Clinic the Cats and BCBSNC will host in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Club of Asheville and City of Asheville Parks and Recreation on October at Kimmel Arena.