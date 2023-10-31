Brooklyn Jumps On The Fast Break, Sending Hornets To Home Loss

Hornets Highlights vs Nets - 10/25/23

When a team gets rolling as quickly as the Brooklyn Nets did on Monday night, it’s going to be tough to keep up, just like it was for the Charlotte Hornets in their 133-121 homestand-finale loss at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier had a team-high 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting in the defeat, while teammate Brandon Miller totaled 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench to continue the hot start to his rookie season. Miller’s performance made him only the fourth rookie in franchise history to record a 20-point performance within his first three career outings, joining PJ Washington, Adam Morrison, and George Zidek.

A sizzling Brooklyn squad connected on its opening eight shots of the contest and raced out to a substantial 42-23 lead by the end of the opening quarter. The Hornets regrouped and shot 50% in the ensuing frame to enter the break trailing by only 11. While the deficit dropped to single digits a handful of times in the second half, the visiting Nets never ceased control and coasted to their first seasonal win and fifth straight head-to-head victory over Charlotte.

PJ Washington notched his first double-double of the year, recording 15 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Mark Williams had a quarterly-career high 10 points in the first, then went on to tally 18 points on a flawless 8-of-8 shooting (six dunks) and seven rebounds in only 23 minutes. While they committed a mere 10 turnovers, the Hornets lost the glass by seven (46-39) and surrendered 28 fast-break points on 12-of-17 shooting, 17 of which came in the first quarter.

“The first quarter, our shot selection hurt our transition defense,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “We took some quick three-point attempts without putting any pressure on the defense, they got it and were gone. Once we got down, we played hard, we fought hard, and then it’s just one-on-one defense. We got crushed on the ball. They’ve got a lot of good one-on-one players. We made far too many mistakes with our help [defense], particularly in the third quarter, which led to wide-open shots.”

Added Williams, “They got out and ran. We didn’t get back, and they took advantage of that. We were trying to play catchup the whole time. Giving up 42 points in the first quarter, it’s going to be tough. There were times we were a step slow, there were times they just leaked out and there were times we should’ve been back. They drove the ball and took full advantage of that. I’d say a little bit of everything they capitalized on, and we just need to do a better job on the defensive end altogether – halfcourt and transition.”

Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas made it three consecutive 30-point games to start the year, finishing with a game-high 33 points on 10-of-17 shooting in 38 minutes. Per ESPN’s Marc Spears, Thomas is now the second-youngest player (22 years, 17 days) in NBA history to score at least 30 points in each of his team’s first three games of the season (Shaquille O’Neal). Mikal Bridges added 24 points and Ben Simmons chipped in 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to just miss out on a triple double.

The Hornets now have an upcoming three-game road trip beginning with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Nov. 1 starting at 8 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.