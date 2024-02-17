Brandon Miller’s First NBA All-Star Weekend Is A Total All-Around Experience

Brandon Miller | Rising Stars Media Availability

Only a few minutes after walking off the Gainbridge Fieldhouse court on Friday night, Brandon Miller was asked about his plans for the next few days before the Hornets returned to action.

“A lot of sleep, my man,” he said with a grin. “A lot of sleep.”

Charlotte’s Rising Star had a jam-packed 36-hour stay in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star Weekend and will finally get some well-deserved rest and recovery. The craziness began shortly after Miller landed on Thursday morning with the NBA Media Circuit, which included everything from filming social media videos, taking photos, and radio interviews.

On Friday morning, Miller was up bright and early for media availability and practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the rest of the Rising Stars. Over a 20-minute span, Miller fielded questions on everything from being at All-Star Weekend to which former Hornet he’d like to play alongside (Kemba Walker) to which three teammates he’d choose to share a deserted island with (LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams). Fans also learned that new Charlotte teammate Vasilije Micić is the toughest European player that Miller’s had to guard, and that Paul George (no surprise) remains his favorite dunker.

The ensuing practice lasted about 40 minutes, and featured a few sets, some good-natured one-on-one here and there, and plenty of half and full court shot attempts. Miller’s Team Pau Gasol teammate Brandin Podziemski (Golden State) managed to sink a one-handed chuck from the opposite end of the floor, a heave that initially bounced off the top of the backboard.

All the Rising Stars quickly changed, then got back on the buses for the seventh annual Jr. NBA Day at the nearby Indiana Convention Center, where 600 energetic kids from all over the state were waiting for their arrival. Miller and Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston) were paired together and assigned to one of the dozen or so courts to lead an hour’s worth of basketball drills.

“I had fun being a coach today with the kids,” Miller said. “The one thing I like to do is give back to the community, for sure. Just seeing kids be in the presence of NBA players, that’s special for them. It’s not every day they have NBA players coach them, so going out there and having fun with the kids was great.”

Once that was over, it was back to the hotel for a few hours, then off to the arena to get ready for the games. But first, there was a shootaround, team photo shoots in the Rising Stars jerseys, a meeting with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum and player introductions. Squaring off against Detlef Schrempf’s squad of G League Ignite and G League standouts, Team Pau got going following a slow start, but couldn’t avoid the 41-36 upset loss. Team Jalen Rose later won the title, with hometown Indiana Pacer Bennedict Mathurin claiming MVP honors.

Loss aside, this provided a terrific opportunity for Miller to be recognized and represent the Charlotte Hornets on the league’s national stage, especially this early into his career. “It’s been great,” said Miller. “I came here to have fun. Just being around new people. These aren’t my normal teammates, so I’m getting to know them. Having new faces in the NBA is good. It’s a great event to have for the bonding.”

This trip has been quite the change of pace for Miller, who lately, has been on an absolutely tear. His 188 total points scored in the month of February (23.5 PPG in eight games) are 11th most in the NBA and the 10 players ahead of him are all current or former All-Stars. “I’m just getting more comfortable with my teammates,” he said. “They’re building my confidence every day, whether it’s in a practice or a game. I think they do a great job of being vets and coaching me to be even better every day. I tip my hat off to them.”

Having won three straight contests by an average of 13.7 points going into the All-Star Break, Miller and the Hornets will look to keep the momentum rolling as they embark on a four-game road trip beginning on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. There’s a pretty good chance Miller will be back at All-Star Weekend for Rising Stars next year, and probably sometime again after that. For now, though, he’ll enjoy a little time off and then get right back to it.

After he gets some sleep, of course.