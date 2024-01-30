featured-image

Brandon Miller Selected To 2024 Rising Stars Game

January 30, 20244:05 PM EST

Miller a Rising Star in Charlotte

January 30, 2024 – The NBA announced today that Brandon Miller has been selected to the 2024 Panini Rising Stars competition at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The NBA’s annual showcase of premier young talent will air live on TNT on Feb. 16 at 9:00 PM ET.

The second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller is averaging 15.1 points (43.5 FG%, 37.8 3P%, 81.3 FT%), 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.8 minutes per game across 39 appearances (33 starts) in his rookie season. He is one of two rookies this season to rank in the top-10 among first-year players in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, steals per game and blocks per game (Victor Wembanyama).

Miller has registered 11 20-point outings this season, tied for second-most among rookies. He is averaging 2.1 3-pointers made per game, the second-most among rookies this season, and is on pace to break LaMelo Ball’s rookie franchise record (1.8 3s per game).

Miller earned SEC Player of the Year and AP First Team All-America honors in 2022-23 following a standout season at the University of Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide to SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

Panini Rising Stars Schedule (all times Eastern)

Feb. 16 (11:00 AM) – Practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (NBA TV)

Feb. 16 (9:00 PM) – Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (TNT)

