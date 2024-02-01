featured-image

Brandon Miller Named Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month

February 1, 20243:30 PM EST

February 1, 2024 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Brandon Miller has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January. It is Miller’s first career monthly honor, and he becomes the first Hornet to win Rookie of the Month since LaMelo Ball in March 2021.

Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 13 games (all starts) in January. He notched five of the top six scoring outings of his career in January, including a career-high-tying 29 points vs. New York (Jan. 29). Miller recorded 20.4 points per game from Jan. 19-26, joining Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama as the only rookies this season to average 20.0 points over a five-game stretch. He led all rookies by registering 2.2 3-pointers per game for the month.

For the season, Miller holds averages of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 40 appearances (34 starts). He and Wembanyama are the only two rookies to rank in the top-10 among first-year players in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, steals per game and blocks per game. Miller has logged 12 20-point games this season, the second-most among rookies behind only Wembanyama. He is connecting on 2.1 3-pointers per game, the second-most among rookies this season (Jordan Hawkins) and is on pace to break LaMelo Ball’s Hornets rookie record (1.8).

