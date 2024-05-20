Brandon Miller Named All-Rookie First Team

Brandon Miller All-Rookie First Team

May 20, 2024 – The NBA announced today Brandon Miller has been selected to the All-Rookie First Team alongside Chet Holmgren, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Brandin Podziemski and Victor Wembanyama. Miller, a three-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honoree, is the sixth Hornet to earn an All-Rookie First Team nod, along with LaMelo Ball, Kendall Gill, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning and Emeka Okafor.

Miller joined Ball, Raymond Felton, Johnson and Okafor as the only players in franchise history to win three Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards, and he became the third Hornet to win the award in three consecutive months (Ball, Felton). He was selected to participate in the Rising Stars event at All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

Miller recorded 2.5 3-pointers per game and 184 total 3-pointers this season, marks that rank third and fourth, respectively, among rookies in NBA history. He was one of three rookies to rank in the top 10 among first-year players in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG and BPG (Amen Thompson, Victor Wembanyama).