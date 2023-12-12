Brandon Miller Already Ahead Of The Curve In First NBA Season

NBA teams tend to steer clear of young players that might be considered unteachable. But the rare ones that have unteachable traits like Brandon Miller? Well, that’s a totally different story.

Beaming through the Charlotte Hornets’ mildly sluggish start to the season has been the sensational play of their prized 6-9 rookie wing. Miller broke out with a career-high 29 points and five 3-pointers at home against New York on Nov. 18 and since then (including this game), has averaged 17.0 points on 45.2% shooting – 50.9% from 3-point range (27-of-53) – 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in nine appearances, eight being starts.

Miller’s numbers over his first 10 games (five starts) weren’t too shabby either – 12.5 points on 44.1% shooting, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks. The biggest difference now has been the 3-point percentage, which has nearly doubled from where it was over the earlier stretch (25.6%; 10-of-39). He’s drained multiple 3-pointers in each of his past seven games, tied with New Orleans’ Jordan Hawkins for the longest streak by an NBA rookie this season and with DJ Augustin and Raymond Felton for the longest in franchise history.

Even with more spacing at this level, it's not uncommon for rookies to take time adjusting to NBA 3-point shooting, especially given the line is further back than it was in college. Knowing when and where to take the right shots is also important and something that Miller has quickly deciphered. “Confidence goes a long way in 48 minutes,” he said. “That and shot selections, I think that’s the key thing. When we take great shots, that’s when we’re effective.”

Just a quarter of the way through his first NBA season, Miller is showcasing why he has such enticing three-level scoring potential. On top of the 3-point percentage – which was at 38.4% in college – he’s converting 60.0% in the restricted area (36-of-60) and 43.6% from the mid-range (17-of-39). Harnessing fluid body control and well-oiled mechanics, there’s a distinguishable calmness radiating from Miller as he patiently maneuvers through and dissects opposing defenses.

“He’s far better than I thought he would be this early,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford, prior to the team’s home game against Minnesota on Dec. 2. “He’s a really good two-way player. We execute when he’s on the floor and he’s guarding primary scorers on the other team. When you teach him something, he can do it pretty quickly. It’s a big deal and a talent. When you’re around great players, a lot of times you can show them something one time and they can do it that night in a game. He picks things up quickly, he’s very attentive. You can watch film with him, and he’ll ask questions. He’s a throwback type kid.”

Defensively, Miller has developed a solid knack for taking charges, drawing a team-high six already this season (the rest of the roster has combined for four), which is second most amongst rookies. For reference, there was a four-way tie between Terry Rozier, Nick Richards, Bryce McGowens and Dennis Smith Jr. for the team lead last year, all of whom had two apiece.

“I’ve been being in the right places on defense,” said Miller, who jokingly stated his goal is to draw 50 career charges, something he’s on pace to reach in just over two seasons. “Taking charges and having the presence can bring a lot of energy to the team for us to win games.”

Added Clifford, “It shows he wants to win. [Charges are] a momentum-changing play. “It’s positioning and then it’s he’s willing to put his body on the line. He’s a really good competitor in all ways. He can miss four or five shots in a row, and it doesn’t faze him. He’s the same way defensively. If he has trouble with a coverage or a certain action, he fixes it during a game. He’s got a special level of IQ, competitive spirit, stuff that you can’t teach.”

Miller recently gutted his way through a sprained left ankle at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 28, still finishing with 18 points and a 4-of-8 clip from 3-point range. Recalled Clifford, “He turns his ankle in the first half, and they say, ‘Maybe you should sit out.’ He says, ‘Wrap it up.’ You don’t get a lot of younger players who are like that anymore. He went out there in the second half and actually played pretty well. He was limping around a little, but he has more of an old-school type of outlook on this game.”

As good as Miller has looked already, he still has ample room for growth. His strengths are only going to get stronger as he adds experience and muscle to his relatively slender frame. The fouling has decreased, though there’s still some tidying to do on his shooting from the paint’s non-restricted area (34.1%, 15-of-44) and on corner 3-point attempts (34.8%). That’s primarily nitpicking, though. A lot has been thrown at Miller and he’s handled it all like a seasoned vet.