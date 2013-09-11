Bobcats 2013-14 Schedule Available For Download
Fans, if you use Microsoft Outlook, you can import the entire 2013-14 Charlotte Bobcats schedule into your calendar in moments. Follow the instructions below, and you'll have every Bobcats game and time at your fingertips. This download works with Palm, PocketPC, WinCE, or other handheld devices that are capable of synchronizing data with Microsoft Outlook. (Please note: this download cannot be imported to Palm Desktop PIM. It works with Microsoft Outlook only.)
First:Download the Bobcats Schedule Now (Right-click, choose SAVE TARGET AS...) Please note schedule subject to change.
Second:
In Microsoft Outlook:
- Select File --> Import and Export...
- Select Import from another program or file and click Next.
- Select Comma Separated Values (Windows) and click Next.
- Find the bobcats_2013_schedule.csv file you just downloaded, select Do not import duplicate items and click Next.
- Select the Calendar folder and click Next.
- The next window will have a title that says "The following actions will be performed:" above an option to "Import "bobcats_2013_schedule.csv" into folder:
Calendar."
- Check that box and click on "Import "bobcats_2013_schedule.csv" into folder: Calendar"
- From there, choose Map Custom Fields. Click and drag needed fields from the left window into the right window. It is fairly self-explanatory, but the basic corresponding fields are below (some users may not have to map these custom fields):
Note: you can choose between Eastern Time and Local Time for the Start Times and End Times (the Eastern one is shown below)
If you'd like Outlook to place a reminder: REMINDER_ON_OFF to Reminder On/Off
SUBJECT to Subject
START_DATE to Start Date
START_TIME_ET to Start Time
END_TIME_ET to End Time
DESCRIPTION to Description
LOCATION to Location
- Click OK
- Then Click Finish
Third: Synchronize your palm or handheld device to your computer
You can also download the schedule to iCal here.