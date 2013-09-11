Bobcats 2013-14 Schedule Available For Download

Fans, if you use Microsoft Outlook, you can import the entire 2013-14 Charlotte Bobcats schedule into your calendar in moments. Follow the instructions below, and you'll have every Bobcats game and time at your fingertips. This download works with Palm, PocketPC, WinCE, or other handheld devices that are capable of synchronizing data with Microsoft Outlook. (Please note: this download cannot be imported to Palm Desktop PIM. It works with Microsoft Outlook only.)