Before His Jump To The NBA, Kai Jones Was On A Different Track

Not too long before he became a first-round draft pick of the Charlotte Hornets last year, Kai Jones had his sights set on going pro in a different sport other than basketball. Track and field reigns supreme in his native Bahamas and the bouncy big man was quite the all-around jumper – high jump, long jump, triple jump, you name it.

“I was very good,” says Jones. “I could have been an Olympian, for sure. If you go look at the records, I was an AAU National Champion. I qualified for the Junior Olympics in triple jump when I was in eighth grade. I represented my country in the CUT (Caribbean Union of Teachers) Games when I was in the fourth grade. Track is a big sport in the Bahamas. You know how they have AAU basketball tournaments here? We would have big track meets every Saturday where the best runners in the country would come with their clubs. I was an all-around track athlete really, but I specialized in the jumps.”

Jones did indeed win the triple jump national crown when he was 13 years old, launching himself 36 feet and one inch at the 2014 AAU Club Championships in Kissimmee, FL. Even today, Jones still knows all his personal bests, which granted, didn’t occur that long ago. “Triple jump, I think I got like a 41 [feet] or something. That’s the furthest I got when I was like 16 or 17. High jump was like 6’7” when I was 16. Long jump was like 20 feet or something like that.”

For reference, the winning triple jump for men at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games was 17.98 meters (almost 59 feet) by Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo. Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim tied for gold in the high jump at 2.37 meters (7.8 feet) and then Miltiadis Tentoglou from Greece won the long jump at 8.41 meters (27.6 feet). Two Bahamian men – Donald Thomas and Jamal Wilson – competed in the high jump in Tokyo, clearing 2.21 meters (7.3 feet – 25th place) and 2.17 meters (7.1 feet – 32nd place), respectively.

The Bahamas have won 16 total Olympic medals – the most of any country with a population under one million – with 14 of them coming in athletics, seven of which are gold. Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo swept the 400 meters at the 2020 Olympics, making the archipelago nation one of just 12 with multiple first-place finishes in the athletics events. Two of The Bahamas’ all-time medals have come in the jumps – Frank Rutherford won bronze in the triple jump at the 1992 Barcelona Games and Leevan Sands did the same in Beijing in 2008.

Basketball on the other hand doesn’t have nearly as strong a footing as track and field does in The Bahamas, at least just yet. The Men’s National Team has been pretty dominant in Caribbean Basketball Confederation play and held its own in Centrobasket (Central America plus the Caribbean) competitions, but hasn’t made the FIBA AmeriCup since 1995 and has never qualified for the World Cup or Olympics. Still though, the Men’s team currently ranks 12th amongst the 37 FIBA Americas teams, while the Women are 13th out of 30. Along with Jones, the country has produced eight NBA players, including Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield, Rick Fox and Mychal Thompson.

Jones spent part of his childhood moving back and forth between the Bahamas and Florida, where his mother was attending college at the time. In Nassau, his track-and-field club was called Jumpers, Inc. and in Delray, FL, he represented Finesse Striders. While track was initially Jones’ primary sport of focus growing up, basketball was never too far off the radar.

“I had a growth spurt and grew to like 6-6, 6-7,” recalls Jones. “There were these [basketball] showcases in the Bahamas, so I went and played in those and that’s when I started doing [basketball] every day. I always had a love for the game. Seventh grade, I tried out for the team and didn’t make it. Eighth grade, I tried out for the team and didn’t make it, but I was training every day. Waking up at 5 AM, going to the gym, doing the leg press, going to the court across the street from my church and shooting there. I was just an overall athlete. I loved track, loved basketball. I had a passion for both, but track was the sport I was best at during that time.”

The towering Jones eventually started getting attention thanks in large part to a Basketball Without Borders Americas camp in Nassau in 2017. From there he moved to Orlando, FL to play high school ball at Orlando Christian Prep, then Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, followed by the University of Texas for college and now, the Charlotte Hornets.

In case there was any doubt, Jones has absolutely zero regrets about pivoting full time to basketball just a few years ago. In fact, he believes his track background is a major reason why he’s currently in the position that he’s in right now.

“I love basketball. I feel like this is the sport I was destined to play, honestly. Track was just building me up for that. Being my size and how I move, there’s nobody like that and that’s because of my track background. I feel like it was just God building my story. Track builds your overall athleticism. I definitely feel like I’m fast, have a quick twitch, jumping ability and know how to jump. I have jumping technique. High jump teaches you how to jump specifically. I was a trained jumper. Stuff like that helps.”

It’s not too difficult to see that track background flare up when Jones is on the basketball court. Still developing at just 21 years old, he already runs the floor extremely well for a player of his stature and puts good pressure on the rim as an energetic lob threat. While there may be a couple, Jones isn’t aware of any current NBA player who possesses a track and field background like the one he does.

There have been a handful of NFL players who have qualified for the Olympics in track and field, although very few, if any, from the NBA. Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin made the long jump finals at the 2012 London Olympics and Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devon Allen is a two-time Olympian who finished fourth in the 110 meters hurdles in Tokyo. Former Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best ran the 100 meters for Saint Lucia at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games after his football career was cut short by a series of concussions.

Jones didn’t do any of the strength and agility drills at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, which included the standing and max vertical leaps. He’s as joyful as any young NBA player could be in his situation, but maybe, just maybe, there’s still a tiny bit of what-could-have-been curiosity still lingering out there.