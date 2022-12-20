Ball Catches Fire In 4th Quarter, Hornets End Skid In Sacramento

Kelly Oubre Jr Highlights vs Kings - 12/19/22

Oubre Adds Team-High 31 PTS, Charlotte Dominates Paint and 2nd-Chance Scoring

Having made just six appearances this season heading into Monday night’s outing in Sacramento, it was only a matter of time before LaMelo Ball had one of his signature All-Star-level performances. The timing couldn’t have been more ideal for the Charlotte Hornets, who snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 125-119 road win over the hometown Kings.

Despite playing just eight minutes in the opening half because of foul trouble, Ball ended the night with 23 points – a career-high-tying 16 coming in the fourth – on 9-of-19 shooting, five 3-pointers, five rebounds and a season-high 12 assists in 28 minutes. Kelly Oubre Jr. was also sensational, finishing with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds starting in place of the injured Terry Rozier.

Following a season-high 39 first-quarter points, Charlotte weathered some Sacramento blows in the second, then rode a 25-6 run through halftime to take a 79-67 lead by the 7:49 mark of the third. Sacramento responded though, using a 20-6 stretch to take a one-point advantage into the fourth. A Ball 3-pointer, a Ball assist on a Théo Maledon transition layup and another Ball 3-pointer pushed the Hornets right back in front just 90 seconds into the closing frame. In total, Ball either scored or assisted on 20 of Charlotte first 22 fourth-quarter points.

Sacramento was down nine with 2:48 remaining before a 7-0 stretch made it a two-point game with under 90 seconds to go. A Gordon Hayward jumper, an empty Kings possession and two Oubre free throws bumped the lead back to six and although Sacramento stayed within striking distance, Maledon drained 3-of-4 free throws on the final two possessions to seal the win.

“They kind of had us on our heels there at the end of the third and had momentum,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford following his 300th career victory. “[LaMelo] came out and I believe it went he hit a three, threw the ball ahead for a two, then he hit another three. He had the two floaters in the lane. He lives in the paint, even when they double-team him. He finds a way to get the ball going to the basket. He’s got great courage. He’s confident and badly wants to win. You’re never going to have to worry about his competitive spirit.”

Added Ball, “There’s always two halves to a game, so I was already locked in on the second half. It’s great to touch the ball and get up and down again. Just to get a win, it’s always great winning. Hopefully, we can just keep on adding on. One can turn into two, two can turn into three. So, just getting that first win is always good.”

Hayward (19), Mason Plumlee (15), Nick Richards (14) and Maledon (12) were also in double figures for the Hornets, with Richards grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the campaign. Charlotte ended up shooting 51.6% - 60.9% on 2-point attempts – and had 72 points in the paint to go along with a +18 advantage in second-chance scoring (24-6).

De’Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 37 points for the Kings in the loss, while Domantas Sabonis stuffed the statsheet with 28 points, a season-high 23 rebounds (16 in the first half) and seven assists. Besides a plethora of struggles on the defensive end, Sacramento went 17-of-31 from the free-throw line (54.8%) and got out-rebounded by 14 boards (56-42).

Charlotte avoided dropping nine straight games in the same season for the first time since early in the 2014-15 campaign with the victory, which also snapped a six-game losing streak away from home. With Ball, Hayward and hopefully additional players soon back in the fold, having more and more continuity at their disposal should only benefit the Hornets as they navigate their long ongoing road trip.

“You could tell in the locker room guys were happy,” added Clifford. “It’s good to win that way. Win on the road against a team that’s been playing well. We had to win the fourth quarter. We made plays, we had good defensive possessions, so we won for the right reasons and that always helps, too.”

Up next for the Hornets will be two consecutive games in the City of Angels starting with a battle against the LA Clippers on Wednesday, Dec. 21 beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.