Ball, Bridges Make Double-Double History, Hornets Rally From Down Big Again

While it’s probably not a sustainable formula for success, the Charlotte Hornets followed up Monday’s 18-point comeback win over Boston by erasing a 19-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards, 117-114, on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.

LaMelo Ball continued his torrid run, racking up a game-high 34 points – 12 in the fourth quarter – eight rebounds and 13 assists – seven in the fourth – in just under 40 minutes of action. Running mate Miles Bridges totaled a season-high 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 11 rebounds, joining Ball as the only two Charlotte teammates to ever both record 30-point double-doubles in the same game.

Corey Kispert’s half-court buzzer-beater to end the second quarter highlighted a 38-15 halftime-spanning run for the Wizards, giving them an 81-62 lead with 4:17 left in the third. Just like they did two nights ago, the Hornets stormed back with a 43-21 stretch across the next 12 minutes to take a three-point advantage. Both sides exchanged shots and stops over the next several possessions, leaving the score deadlocked at 108 with about 90 seconds to go.

As a Kyle Kuzma block rolled into a transition chance for Jordan Poole, Bridges quickly batted the ball away from the Washington guard, leading to an and-1 layup courtesy of Bilal Coulibaly. After the missed free throw and a Daniel Gafford dunk, Bridges sank a step-back 3-pointer on the left wing to put Charlotte up three. The Hornets dropped in just enough free throws over the final 47 seconds, then saw Kuzma’s desperation 33-footer clang off the rim at the buzzer.

“We hung in the game,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “We didn’t have great energy there, especially in the third quarter. They were positive with each other, kept working and had a great fourth quarter. When things aren’t going your way, you can do one of two things – you can either kind of give up, get frustrated, stop playing or you can compete hard. In both games (counting Monday), our guys stayed in it and in the huddles, they were positive with each other.”

Brandon Miller celebrated his 21st birthday with 15 points, Mark Williams (11 points and 15 rebounds) had his sixth double-double of the year and reserve Bryce McGowens added a season-high 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep. Charlotte won the fourth quarter, 39-23, thanks largely to a 6-of-12 3-point clip (10-of-25 in the first three frames), while holding Washington to 35.7% shooting from the field. PJ Washington (right foot discomfort) was also a late scratch, joining an already lengthy injury report.

When asked about the play of Ball and Bridges, Clifford added, “Both just terrific. Bryce played really well tonight off the bench and kept us within striking distance there, so I thought that was a big factor. Those guys were both terrific. Basketball works that way where whoever has the best offensive player on the floor has a big advantage, and tonight those guys did that.”

Kuzma (28 and 10 assists) and Poole (24) both had 20-point showings for the Wizards, who dropped their seventh consecutive game. Gafford notched a season-high 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and set a new career high with 16 rebounds, good for his second seasonal double-double.

The Hornets will now have three full days off before beginning a three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Nov. 26 starting at 6 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.