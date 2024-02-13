Balanced Hornets Buckle Down In 4th Quarter For Back-To-Back Wins

Hornets Highlights vs Pacers - 02/12/24

Whenever a team is attempting to hold the NBA’s top-ranked offense in check, it’s usually going to take a sensational effort on the defensive end. That’s exactly what the Charlotte Hornets produced in Monday night’s 111-102 home win over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Grant Williams led the hosts with a team-high 21 points (his third 20-point game of the season) on 6-of-12 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and a yearly-high seven made free throws over 31 reserve minutes in the win. Miles Bridges added 20 points, a game-high 10 rebounds, a season-high-tying seven assists and three steals for his 10th double-double of the campaign.

Amidst a litany of early Hornets’ turnovers, neither side was able to generate much momentum until midway through the second half. Trailing by five with about three minutes left in the third, Seth Curry ignited a 17-8 quarter-bridging run to put Charlotte ahead, 88-84, by the 9:28 mark of the fourth. Though they quickly tied the game, the Pacers couldn’t get that lead-swinging basket and about four minutes later, found themselves trailing again, 98-95.

Following a timeout, Bridges drove for an and-1 layup and two possessions after that, Brandon Miller sank an elbow jumper to give Charlotte some breathing room. A Pascal Siakam fadeaway finally broke Indiana’s dry spell, but the Hornets immediately responded thanks to Vasilije Micić finding Bridges wide open in the lane for a one-handed hammer on top of Myles Turner. The Pacers, who had only 22 points in the frame, never got any closer than five, as the Hornets sealed back-to-back victories for the first time since Nov. 20-22. Of note, Indiana’s 102 points were its second fewest of the season and tied for the second fewest surrendered by Charlotte.

“I think our defense in the first half was good,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford following the win. “The turnovers killed us. I think we had 12 turnovers at halftime for [12] points. I felt like our defense for most of the game was good. [Tyrese] Haliburton’s a great pick-and-roll player so he puts a lot of pressure on the defense. Miles made the great drive and a lot of that is just because Grant’s at the five. You’ve got so much more room on the floor. If you have a traditional center in there, he’s probably not going to be able to get all the way to the basket.”

Five more Charlotte players – Curry (18), Nick Richards (13), Miller (12), Tre Mann (11) and Cody Martin (11) – also scored in double figures, with Mann adding a season-high nine rebounds and seven assists. The Hornets shot 53.7% (65% in the second half), had 27 assists and won the glass by 14 (46-32), with the 19 turnovers, again, being the only real blemish in the final box score.

Added Curry, who had eight of Charlotte’s final 10 points in the third quarter, “I’ve got to give Coach some credit. He put me in good situations, switched up the sets we ran for me early in the game and got me in a little bit more of a rhythm tonight touching the ball, being aggressive, moving the ball. I think everybody just played a good, offensively fast-paced game. Even in the halfcourt, we were moving the ball, driving, kicking and everybody was involved. We found some open lanes and some open shots.”

Turner recorded a team-high 22 points, which included Indiana’s opening 11 of the game, on 8-of-13 shooting and five rebounds in the loss. Aaron Nesmith (21 on 8-of-13 shooting) also had a 20-point showing, while Haliburton totaled 13 points on only 5-of-15 shooting and 12 assists for his 30th double-double of the campaign. The All-Star starter clocked in just over 34 minutes of action, his highest total since returning from injury back on Jan. 30.

The Hornets will close out their three-game homestand and pre-All-Star Break schedule against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Feb. 14 beginning at 7 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.