Availability And Consistency Pave The Way For PJ Washington’s Career Year

Since entering the NBA almost four years ago, PJ Washington has appeared in over 86% of a possible 303 total games for the Charlotte Hornets. This season, he meshed that dependable availability with consistent, night-in-and-night-out production on the basketball court.

Starting 73 of the team’s first 78 games, Washington put up a career-high 15.7 points on 44.4% shooting – right on his usual efficiency – while draining 2.0 3-pointers per game on a 34.8% clip. One of only five players to tally at least 100 3-pointers, 75 blocks and 50 steals this season, Washington’s grand finale performance featured a career-high 43 points on 16-of-24 shooting, six rebounds and five assists in a frenzied 137-134 road win in Oklahoma City on March 28.

“I just try and come out and be aggressive on both ends of the floor and do everything Coach asks me to do,” Washington stated during exit interviews. “Just try and be efficient every night. Try to take shots I know I’ll make. Be good on the defensive end, guard to the best of my abilities. I feel like I did a good job and obviously, there’s room for improvement. Availability is the best ability. I pride myself on being able to be on the floor for my teammates every night. I’m just excited to play 73 games and hopefully I can play 82 next season.”

"I thought PJ was tremendous this year,” said Gordon Hayward. "He was the glue that held us together. Played in the most games, played in different roles, playing the three, four, five, guarding what seemed like sometimes one through five out on the court. The way he finished the season, showing he can score and not only score, but lead a team to victory on the road. That OKC game was a special game."

Rotating in as a small-ball center largely out of necessity the past two years, Washington’s role this season was much more streamlined. Roughly 95% of his on-court minutes came at the power forward spot compared to 47% last season and 54% the year before that, according to Basketball-Reference.com. The emergences of both Mark Williams and Nick Richards at the five-spot allowed Washington to gravitate back towards his more natural fit as a stretch-four.

Washington compiled a 16-game double-digit scoring streak from December 21 to January 21 and a 10-game multiple 3-pointer streak from January 2 to 21, both of which were new personal bests. The University of Kentucky product also produced a career-long four-game 20-point streak between February 11th and 24th and in total, had 23 20-point performances after amassing 20 across his first three seasons combined.

Widespread injuries across the roster forced the Hornets to rely more on Washington as a late-game go-to option, something that maybe flew under the radar a bit. Of the league’s 53 players with at least 50 clutch-time field-goal attempts this season, Washington ranked fourth in field-goal percentage (52.4%) behind only the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year winner De’Aaron Fox, Bradley Beal and Bam Adebayo.

Often, Washington found himself as a primary scoring option when the likes of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward or Kelly Oubre Jr. were sidelined periodically throughout the campaign. Being more aggressive on the ball, generating more opportunities off the dribble and developing into a more well-rounded three-level scorer all keyed his uptick in points.

“For me right now, I feel like I can be better off the ball, making decisions, play making, scoring,” said Washington, when asked about what improvements he wants to make next. “That’s my big emphasis going into this summer. Being able to score off the ball. Keep working on my dribbling and making sure everything is up to par. I’m excited to improve this summer.”

With the most productive season of his NBA career now in the books, Washington will hit restricted free agency this summer, meaning the Hornets can extend a qualifying offer and match any deal he agrees to on the open market (they can also just outright sign him, as well). Even with the possibility of potentially joining another team, the 24-year-old has made it quite clear where he wants to be suiting up next season.

“I definitely want to be here in Charlotte,” he said. “This is home for me now. This is where I want to be. I haven’t really thought about being anywhere else. Everybody is here. My family’s here, my kids are here. This is home to me now. This is exactly where I want to be. I love playing for the Hornets, so this is where I want to be.”

The year-to-year numbers might not necessarily reflect it, but Washington has made steady progress over his first four seasons in Charlotte despite a litany of fluctuating roles and responsibilities. While there’s no telling exactly how free agency will play out, Washington hopes to be back in Buzz City and playing in the postseason a year from now.