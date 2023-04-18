After Rising To The Occasion, Kelly Oubre Jr. Still Isn’t Satisfied

Amidst a multitude of early-season injuries, the Charlotte Hornets called on Kelly Oubre Jr. to shoulder the heaviest load of his basketball career. And while the veteran rose to the daunting challenge, he wasn’t necessarily satisfied with the results, although they did provide valuable insight on how he can take the next step as an NBA player.

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Dennis Smith Jr. all endured multi-week absences around the start of the Hornets’ 2022-23 schedule, providing Oubre with an increased opportunity and role. The now 27-year-old utilized a more drive-based, attack-the-basket offensive approach on his way to career highs in scoring (20.3 points) and usage rate (25.7%), which naturally took away a little bit from some other key areas.

“It allowed me to do more one thousand percent,” said Oubre, when asked about his fluid role. “I was asked to score and guard the best player on the other team, play multiple positions and with different lineups. It was a blessing to be able to be available when other guys went out. My three-point percentage was [32] percent and that’s not ideal, that’s not what I would like. It was a higher percentage in the paint than the three, which is positive because I’ve been a driver or attacker my whole career. It just showed me a lot of things that I need to work on. That’s all it is. I need to be comfortable being fatigued and still performing at a high level.”

Oubre’s 43.1% field-goal percentage was right on his career average and his drives per game increased from 3.6 to 7.2 between last year and this year. A stop-and-pop elbow floater was a big part of Oubre’s repertoire this season, causing his mid-range efficiency to rise from 27.0% on 0.5 attempts to 44.4% on 1.5 attempts.

Three-point percentage was down across the board for most of Charlotte’s players this season, a byproduct of the injuries hampering the night-to-night spacing and increased defensive attention on the offensive threats who were available. Oubre’s 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.2 deflections – which ranked eighth in the NBA – were all improvements from his first year with the Hornets. He, too, couldn’t avoid the injury bug though, and missed the final six weeks leading into the All-Star Break with a torn ligament in his left hand.

“With opportunity, it equates to success,” he said. “I work my butt off to come back better each year. It was just another test for me to step up to the plate and try to pass. I’m not satisfied with the season. One, we’re not where we want to be. Two, although I did play well in a lot of games, scored points and all of that, they didn’t come in wins. They didn’t really affect the trajectory of the season. It was all good to get the numbers, but I’m not a numbers guy. I’m not a guy that cares a lot about stats. I’m a guy that wants to win.”

Oubre will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning he is eligible to sign with any NBA team. There’s still a lot of time before Charlotte’s offseason roster construction will be fully ironed out, but Oubre has already made it quite clear where he wants to be next year.

“My family loves it here,” he said. “I love it here. I love the organization, the city, my teammates, so it would mean a lot to me, for sure. I just want to be somewhere where I’m loved and wanted. It’s just one of those things where you hate the business side of it. I’m a journeyman. I’m from New Orleans and then I moved to Houston in 2005. Then my senior year in high school, I moved to Las Vegas, then after that I went to Kansas, Washington – I can keep going on and on. I’ve never had a home. I don’t have a place I can call home. That’s all I’m looking for.”

There is a business side to the process as Oubre mentions and he’ll have his fair share of suitors on the open market. He’s pleased – although maybe not totally content – with his two years in Charlotte, which might end up being his long-term home depending on how things play out.