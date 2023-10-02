A Sweet Deal! Hornets Sign Groundbreaking Jersey Patch Partnership With Youtube Icon MrBeast’s Feastables Brand

Hornets Feastables Partnership Launch

October 2, 2023 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment today announced a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind partnership with Feastables, a snack brand founded by YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, that designates the company as the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Charlotte Hornets. Under the deal, the Feastables logo will appear on all Hornets uniforms, as well as the uniforms of the Greensboro Swarm and both the virtual and physical uniforms of Hornets Venom GT, the organization’s NBA G League and NBA 2K League affiliates. Feastables also becomes an Official Partner of the Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT.

The partnership signifies the first such collaboration between a creator-led brand and an NBA franchise.

“We are thrilled to welcome Feastables and North Carolina native MrBeast into our Hornets family,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are excited to have this opportunity to introduce MrBeast’s fans to the Hornets and the Feastables brand to NBA fans around the world through our jersey patch. We are confident this innovative, new partnership will be significantly beneficial for everyone involved.”

Along with having its logo on each of the teams’ jerseys, additional elements of the partnership include Feastables branding on the media backdrops for all Hornets press conferences and interviews. The two brands will also collaborate on digital media, content and marketing opportunities.

“This partnership is a first of its kind, and I am excited to see how creator-brands and the NBA continue to work together into the future,” said Feastables’ Reed Duchscher. “The Hornets are obviously one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and are a favorite among young people, so Feastables could not be more excited to partner.”

The Hornets Fan Shop and HornetsFanShop.com will be the only retail outlets in the world where fans can purchase Hornets jerseys with the Feastables patch. In the coming weeks, the Hornets Fan Shop will have the patch on current Jordan Brand Swingman jerseys, while HornetsFanShop.com will initially offer the patch on adult versions of the teal Icon Edition Jordan Brand Swingman jersey with the potential to include more offerings in the future.

The announcement also marks the introduction of Feastables’ updated brand design, which will be featured on new products hitting shelves across America and other countries throughout the end of this year.

Known for his acts of philanthropy and fan engagement, MrBeast is the most-subscribed individual YouTuber in the world with more than 187 million subscribers and is in the top five on TikTok with more than 87 million followers. He has over 350 million combined followers on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.