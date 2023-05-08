A Rejuvenated Dennis Smith Jr. Excels As High-Impact Defender

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Dennis Smith Jr. #8 of the Charlotte Hornets gestures during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 24, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Multiple trades, injuries, bouncing around to a few different teams – Dennis Smith Jr. has been through a lot since the Dallas Mavericks took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Different from the style of player he was when he first came into the league, Smith resurrected his career as a high-intensity, defensive force for the home state Hornets this past season.

Added to the roster just a few days before the start of training camp back in September, Smith quickly made his presence felt throughout the preseason all the way up to Opening Night as the team’s eventual backup point guard. After posting averages of 10.4 points on 46.4% shooting, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the first 13 games (11 of which were starts), a pair of left ankle sprains forced Smith to miss all but two of the next 24 contests to close out the 2022 calendar.

Starting on Jan. 2 though, Smith made 39 straight appearances, resulting in averages of 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.9 minutes (four starts). On the year, Smith finished with total averages of 8.8 points on 41.2% shooting, 3.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and a career-high 1.4 steals across 54 outings, 15 of which came with the starting unit.

“I thank God for the opportunity,” said Smith during exit interviews last month. “I thank him for the resiliency to keep battling. Just a big shout out to the organization for taking a chance and Coach Clifford being the guy that believed in me and gave me the opportunity. I’m thankful for it all. I was able to make the best out of it and for the most part stay healthy. Overall, it was a productive year for me.”

“I think if you spoke to Dennis, he would tell you that he felt he was out of the league this past summer,” said President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak. “We invited him to come in for a workout [last summer]. I wasn’t here for that workout, but I came back the next week and said, ‘Let’s bring him back a second time.’ He came back a second time, worked with our players and scrimmaged. Then low and behold, he rebirths his career. I don’t think he’s where he wants to be [career-wise], but I think now he’ll be in the league next year.”

When Smith first entered the league almost six years, he was known as a high-flying dynamic scorer that constantly drove and put pressure on the rim. As the seasons passed and locations changed, Smith’s role has gradually evolved into becoming one of the NBA’s premier on-ball defenders. Per Cleaning the Glass, Charlotte’s defense improved by 10.7 points per 100 possessions with Smith on the court this season, the second-best mark amongst all NBA players with at least 1,000 minutes behind only New York’s Immanuel Quickley.

“When your role changes like that, it’s difficult for a lot of people,” explained Smith. “At times it was difficult for me, but I’ve got a lot of good people around me who were telling me the things I needed to hear, but not what I always wanted to hear. A lot of things are bigger than you, especially when you’re trying to win and always prioritize winning over everything. I had to change things and it allowed me to grow. I was able to check my ego and carve myself out a nice position going into the summer.”

Smith is now an unrestricted free agent and eligible to sign with any NBA team this upcoming offseason. How the Hornets’ roster construction plays out between now and the start of free agency is still very much to be determined, but the well-traveled Smith made it abundantly clear where he wants to be next season.