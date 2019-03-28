Charlotte Hornets To Play Milwaukee Bucks In First-Ever NBA Regular-Season Game In Paris On January 24, 2020

NBA Paris Coverage: Nic Batum Interview | Tony Parker Interview

March 28, 2019 – The NBA today announced that the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena on Friday, January 24, 2020. Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues took part in the announcement today in Paris.

“The Charlotte Hornets are proud to have the opportunity to participate in the first NBA regular-season game in Paris,” said Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan. “Having played in the preseason in France during my career, I witnessed first-hand the passion the French fans have for NBA basketball. We are excited to bring our team to Paris for this history-making event.”

The NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN Sports will mark the second time the Hornets have played in the French capital, coming 25 seasons after the team played a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on October 18, 1994. The game will be the NBA’s 10th at the AccorHotels Arena since 1991 and the 11th in France all-time.

The Hornets roster features two French players, guard Tony Parker and guard/forward Nicolas Batum. Including Parker and Batum, nine French players were on opening-night rosters for the 2018-19 NBA season, more than any other European country for the 12th consecutive season.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date. Fans can register their interest in tickets and gain access to presale information and more by visiting NBAEvents.com/ParisGame.

The NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN Sports will be broadcast live in France on beIN Sports, by the NBA’s broadcast partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and on NBA League Pass, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. The game will be supported by a full roster of marketing partners, including presenting partner beIN Sports, Beats, Nike, and Tissot, with additional partners to be announced in the coming months.

In addition to the on-court action, The NBA Paris Game 2020 will feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA basketball programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Paris.

The NBA’s presence in France spans more than 35 years, with NBA games and programming airing in France since the 1984-85 season. Fans can currently enjoy a daily customized show “NBA Extra,” as well as seven live games per week, including two weekend primetime games on beIN Sports.