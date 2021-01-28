NBA Announces Timing Change for Hornets Game

January 28, 2021 – The NBA today announced timing changes for 16 upcoming games including the Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Friday, February 5 at Spectrum Center. The Hornets vs. Jazz game was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off but will now begin at 8 p.m. ET.

All regionally available games will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. FOX Sports Southeast’s broadcast team will continue to deliver in-depth Hornets coverage, featuring play-by-play announcer Eric Collins, in his sixth season. He is joined by analyst and Hornets’ legend Dell Curry, in his eleventh season, and Ashley ShahAhmadi, in her third season as sideline reporter. Hornets LIVE is hosted by Ashley ShahAhmadi and features former Hornets player Gerald Henderson.

All remaining regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ and the Hornets App. First-year play-by-play man Sam Farber has the call on the Hornets radio broadcast with the pregame show on WFNZ hosted by WFNZ personalities Travis Hancock and Kyle Bailey and postgame hosted by Bailey and Stan Norfleet.