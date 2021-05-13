NBA Announces Game Times for Final Two Hornets Regular Season Games

May 13, 2021 – The NBA today announced timing for the final two Charlotte Hornets matchups of the 2020-21 NBA Season. The. Charlotte Hornets game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, May 15 at Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 1pm ET. Additionally, the Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards matchup on Sunday, May 16 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is scheduled for 1pm ET. The Hornets have qualified for the 2021 Play-In Tournament in which the seventh through tenth place teams in the Eastern Conference will play for the final two spots in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Charlotte’s seeding is still to be determined by the final three games of the 2020-21 NBA Regular Season.

All regionally available games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and the Bally Sports app anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. Ball Sports Southeast’s broadcast team will continue to deliver in-depth Hornets coverage, featuring play-by-play announcer Eric Collins, in his sixth season. He is joined by analyst and Hornets’ legend Dell Curry, in his eleventh season, and Ashley ShahAhmadi, in her third season as sideline reporter. Hornets LIVE is hosted by Ashley ShahAhmadi and features former Hornets player Gerald Henderson.

All remaining regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ and the Hornets App. First-year play-by-play man Sam Farber has the call on the Hornets radio broadcast with the pregame show on WFNZ hosted by WFNZ personalities Travis Hancock and Kyle Bailey and postgame hosted by Bailey and Stan Norfleet.