NBA Announces Game Time for Hornets Regular Season Finale on Sunday, April 10

April 4, 2022 – The NBA today announced timing for the final Charlotte Hornets matchup of the 2021-22 NBA Season. The Charlotte Hornets game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 10 at Spectrum Center is scheduled for 3:30pm ET. The Hornets have qualified for the 2022 Play-In Tournament in which the seventh through tenth place teams in the Eastern Conference will play for the final two spots in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Charlotte’s seeding is still to be determined by the final four games of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season.

The final four regular season games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and the Bally Sports app anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. Additionally, all remaining regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ and the Hornets App.

Tickets for all Hornets home games in the NBA Play-In Tournament and the first round of the NBA Playoffs are on sale to the general public now at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, or on the Hornets App.