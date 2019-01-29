Monk, Walker Come Up Big for Hornets in Crunch Time vs. NY

By Matt Rochinski

All season long, Hornets fans have grown accustomed to watching Kemba Walker do Kamba-Walker things, especially in crunch time for the Charlotte Hornets.

On Monday at Spectrum Center, Walker was at it again down the stretch and got some much-needed support from second-year guard Malik Monk as the Hornets picked up a 101-92 victory over the visiting New York Knicks.

Walker and Monk scored 14 points apiece, which did not lead the Hornets in scoring. That honor went to Jeremy Lamb and Tony Parker with 15 each as Charlotte finished with six players scoring in double figures. But it was Walker and Monk’s performance in a 4:29 stretch in the fourth quarter that would secure the victory for Charlotte.

Trailing 75-73 with 10:44 remaining in the contest, Monk (12) and Walker (five) would combine for 17 points in a 17-1 Hornets run to put the game out of reach for the Knicks.

Monk got the scoring started with a three from the right baseline at the 10:27 mark to give Charlotte a 76-75 lead and the hits just kept on coming from that point for the Walker and Monk duo. Walker would knock down two free throws and connect on a SportsCenter Top 10-esque three from the right baseline of his own after a ankle-breaking stepback on Noah Vonleh. Meanwhile, Monk remained on fire from outside the arc, connecting on three more three-pointers - all set up by drives and kickouts from Walker for the assist - to go a perfect 4-of-4 in the game-sealing stretch.

“We couldn’t make a shot tonight, probably until the fourth quarter and Monk was a big part of that,” Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said. “Sometimes in the league you have to win different ways. It wasn’t our finest performance. Part of that was shots just weren’t dropping. We had good looks but in the first half we just couldn’t make a shot. We got to the rim and couldn’t finish. It was just a rough night shooting but give our guys credit. That third quarter defense really sustained us. That gave us a chance in the fourth to hold them. We only scored 17 but we held them to 18 at least. Monk was special in the fourth. That’s what he can do. Kemba found him a couple of times and he was ready to fire. He’s been working on his game. He’s been ready for this moment. Give him a lot of credit.”

Charlotte’s 14-point lead would prove too much to come back from as the Knicks would not get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Parker’s team-high-tying 15 points game him 10+ points in four of his last five games and marked the 21st time he had scored in double figures in 43 appearances this season. Parker had 21 such games in the entire 2017-18 season with the Spurs.

Willy Hernangomez also continued his strong work inside with the reserve unit, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his third 10+ rebound game in his last six appearances and third double-double of the season.

Miles Bridges also added 11 points off the bench as Charlotte’s reserves outscored New York’s, 53-37.

“That’s when we’re at our best. Our depth is our strength. When you look at our group, for us to get this done this season and become a better team than we are right now it’s the depth of our that’s going to get it done,” said Borrego. “When we have double figure scorers, that’s when we’re at our best. Tonight wasn’t the prettiest game but in general we got it done with our depth. It wasn’t one guy carrying us. Our high score was 15 so it was spread out. Obvious we want to score more than 101 points but I think it just speaks to our depth right now. We’re trusting our bench and right now we’re playing very well there.”

Kevin Knox paced the Knicks with a game-high 19 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. put up a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) in the losing effort.

Charlotte now heads to Boston where they will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the Celtics.