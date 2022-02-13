Miraculous Finish Comes Up Short for Hornets

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Harrell Postgame | Rozier Postgame

What would have been one of the all-time great comeback wins in NBA history came up just a couple possessions short for the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, with the Memphis Grizzlies riding a hot start, then holding on for a 125-118 victory at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier narrowly missed his second consecutive triple-double in the loss, finishing with a season-high-tying 35 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. LaMelo Ball added 25 points – 16 in the fourth – and Montrezl Harrell chipped in 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting and nine rebounds.

Charlotte got rolled in the first quarter, 36-15, after shooting just 15% and 0-of-11 from deep. Things didn’t get much better from there as the Grizzlies entered halftime with a commanding 31-point lead. The Hornets cut the deficit to 24 heading into the fourth, then kept chipping away with a bigger lineup featuring Harrell, Mason Plumlee and JT Thor to get within four with 1:12 to go. Memphis then scored on its next two trips down the floor to put the game away.

“On the second night of a back-to-back, really proud of that last group,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “Their effort, their energy turned that game. Looking for that closer to 48 minutes than what we had tonight. That group of Trez, Mason and JT turned that game, just with their energy. We’ve never run that lineup before. They’ve never played before. They just played hard and competed.”

The Hornets ended up shooting 40% for the game and scored 75 second-half points on 54% from the field. As for the Grizzlies, All-Star starter Ja Morant (26) and Desmond Bane (25) combined for 51 points to lead their squad to its fifth consecutive victory.

Impressive comeback attempt aside, the first half was as overmatched as the Hornets have looked at any point this season. Injuries, the back-to-back and facing a team that has emerged as a title contender certainly played a factor, but not to the extent where things should have been so far out of hand minutes into the game. Especially one at home, where the Hornets have now dropped six in a row.

Added Borrego, “We just have to play better. I don’t know if it is a road-home thing or whatever, we just have to play better, that is the bottom line. We have a number of home games the rest of the way and we have to play better and get off to better starts.” Said Rozier, “We just have to put it together. The season is about ups and downs and at home, we’re just not getting wins right now. We just have to move on to the next day and when we come back here (for our final home game) and play Miami before All-Star, we’ll be locked in.”

The Hornets will have two full days off before a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Feb. 15 starting at 8 PM ET.