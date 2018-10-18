Walker Continues to Re-Write Hornets Record Book in Heartbreaking Opening Night Loss

GALLERY: Photo Gallery | Honey Bees | Hornets Fashion

By Matt Rochinski

Kemba Walker broke the record for the highest scoring game Opening Night in franchise history, finishing with 41 points against Milwaukee as the Hornets fought their way back from a 20-point deficit to take a late lead before eventually falling, 113-112, to the Bucks on Oct. 17 at Spectrum Center.

For a moment, it looked as if Charlotte was about to replicate its historic performance from 2014 when the Hornets clawed out of a 24-point hole against the Bucks on Opening Night for the largest comeback in franchise history on their way to an overtime win. Unfortunately for Charlotte, history did not repeat itself, but the Hornets effort, particularly in the fourth quarter, gave them a chance to pull off the unthinkable.

When Kemba Walker had the ball in his hands with 24.5 seconds remaining, nearly every Hornets fan of the 17,889 packing Spectrum Center was waiting to see another amazing, game-winning performance buy Charlotte’s captain. Walker drove right but was unable to convert but Marvin Williams found a way to get the ball to Nic Batum for a potential game-winning trey from the left side. Batum’s shot was too strong with the clock on his back and the Hornets were left heartbroken following an amazing display by Walker and the Hornets to come back.

“It felt like another game here at Spectrum [Center] for us,” Williams said. “That’s kind of the story of our season, I feel like last year we were in a lot of ball games that came down to situations like that. We’re going to get better. Kemba had a hell of a look at the rim there. Obviously we had some bad luck there and I was able to get it to Nic. He had a hell of a look but the game didn’t come down to a shot like that. We’ve got to get off to a better start and put ourselves in position to win the game.”

Walker’s 41 points also tied him with Glen Rice for the most 40+ point games in franchise history on a night in which the Hornets celebrated 30 years of basketball in the Queen City. Monk followed Walker in the scoring column with 18 points, while Jeremy Lamb and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 10 points apiece. Tony Parker added eight points and seven assists in 20 minutes in his first game with Charlotte.

Facing an 18-point deficit early in the third quarter, Charlotte was able to trim the Bucks advantage to 93-83 heading to the final frame. Needing to find some sort of spark Hornets Head Coach decided to mix things up with the lineup, putting point guards Walker and Tony Parker on the court together with Monk, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Batum in a small-ball lineup. The move paid off as that squad put together a 21-9 run to knot the game 104-104 with 5:41 left in regulation.

“I think we just found a group that wanted to play,” said Borrego. “They played with more urgency. They were fighting on the defensive end. For us to be a good defensive team this year we have to be urgent from the start. The starting unit wasn’t prepared for this game mentally or physically, to get us off to a good start.”

The two teams continued to punch and counterpunch down the stretch, setting up the dramatic finish that had everyone in Spectrum Center holding their collective breath until the game’s final moment.

Charlotte now hits the road for a four-game road trip that starts at 7 p.m. on Friday in Orlando.

NOTES: Hornets forward Marvin Williams recorded a career-high-tying four blocks, bringing his Charlotte-career total to 208, passing Al Jefferson for 10th place on Charlotte’s all-time blocks leaderboard… Milwaukee had 21 turnovers, compared to only 11 by the Hornets… Charlotte’s bench outscored Milwaukee’s, 46-28… Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists.