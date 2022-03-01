Milwaukee Seizes Momentum in 2nd Quarter to Beat Hornets

More Coverage: Game Gallery

Coming off a painful buzzer-beating loss at home to the Detroit Pistons twenty-four hours earlier, the Charlotte Hornets got off to a relatively solid start in Milwaukee on Monday night. Then the second quarter happened, the Bucks took complete control and eventually sent the visiting Hornets to a 130-106 loss at the Fiserv Forum.

LaMelo Ball finished with a team-high 24 points in the loss for Charlotte, while Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. each added 17. It was an overall inefficient scoring night for the Hornets, who shot just 38% from the field and a near-season-low 41% on 2-point attempts (22-of-54)

Tied at 32 after the first, Milwaukee used a 19-5 second-quarter run to take a 76-53 lead into the break. The Bucks wound up shooting 57%, hit 7-of-15 attempts from distance and had five different players score at least seven points in the 44-point frame. Milwaukee pushed the lead to 35 in the second half, with Charlotte never posing any threat the rest of the way.

“It was a combination of things [in that second quarter],” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the loss, the team’s 11th in the past 13 outings. “Poor offense, their transition game. At the half, it was 15-0 in transition points in their favor. Give them credit. They were the more physical team in the first half. We knew that going into the game that this was going to be a challenge.”

“We just have to stick with it,” stated PJ Washington. “One game at a time. We can’t let the last 13 games affect the next one. We have to come in with a mindset that we have to play hard no matter who we’re playing and just get the job done. Tonight was just unacceptable from top to bottom. We’re better than what we showed tonight and we didn’t show it. Simple as that.”

Paced by 20-point performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo (26), Jrue Holiday (21) and Bobby Portis (20), Milwaukee’s starters combined for 97 points in the victory. As a team, the Bucks shot 18-of-45 from 3-point range (40%) and finished with 23 fast-break points.

A couple of areas in particular really troubled the Hornets in this one. Much like Sunday’s outing against the Pistons, defensive rebounding was once again a major problem and led to the Bucks (+21 in rebounding overall) turning 17 offensive boards into 21 second-chance points. Charlotte also shot just 12-of-22 at the rim (55%) and 17-of-41 in the paint overall (41%).

“We just have to be more physical,” added Borrego. “This is our group and we have to be more physical. We have to go get rebounds. This is not something that is going away. It’s something we have to be committed to. All year from training camp on, we’ve focused on rebounding and it’s got to continue to be our focus. You can’t get out-rebounded by 20 and expect to win many games.”

The Hornets will close out their short two-game road swing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 2 beginning at 7 PM ET.