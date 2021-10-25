Miles Bridges Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MORE BRIDGES CONTENT: Bridges' Plays of the Week | Bridges' Pics of the Week

October 25, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 25, 2021. The award marks the first such honor in Bridges’ career as he joins Kemba Walker (2018-19) as the only two Hornets players to win Player of the Week in the first week of the season since 2000-01. He is the 13th player in franchise history to earn the nod as Player of the Week.

During the week, Bridges helped guide the Hornets to a 3-0 record, after he averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game in three games. He had two 30-point games in the opening week of the season to become just the second player in franchise history with multiple 30-point outings in the Hornets first three games. Bridges was just one of five players in the NBA with multiple games scoring 30+ points in the first week of the season as this marks the first time in franchise history that the Hornets have started a season 3-0.

Bridges scored 30 points on 13-of-24 shooting at Cleveland on Oct. 22, tying his career high in field goals made while adding seven boards and three steals. He followed up his 30-point game with a 32-point performance at Brooklyn on Oct. 24, including 21 points in the first half on 9-of-9 shooting from the line, which set new career highs for a half. Bridges finished the game going 11-for-12 from the charity stripe, also new career bests, as he added nine rebounds and two steals.

The following chart details Bridges’ statistics from the week: