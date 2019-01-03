Mavs Get Early Momentum, Stop Hornets at Home

By Matt Rochinski

Despite a team’s best efforts, there will be nights like this in the NBA.

The last thing any team wants to do when playing on its home court is allow the visitors to drive momentum early in a contest. On Wednesday at Spectrum Center, the Dallas Mavericks grabbed that momentum early and never looked back, building a 42-26 lead after the first quarter on their way to a 122-84 win over the Hornets on their home court.

While there is no such thing as a perfect quarter in the NBA, the Mavericks came pretty close as they picked up their third road win of the season. Dallas connected on 15-of-26 field goals (57.7 percent) in the first quarter, including a blistering 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) from long range. Seven different Mavs players drained at least one trey in the stanza, led by Rookie of the Year frontrunner Luka Doncic with three treys. Dallas also outrebounded Charlotte, 15-8, and handed out 10 assist to the Hornets six in the opening stanza.

Tied 22-22 after rookie Devonte’ Graham’s three-pointer at the 4:54 mark of the first, things slipped away quickly for Charlotte. The Mavericks dropped 7-of-9 shots (77.8 percent), including 4-of-6 threes (66.7 percent), with four different Dallas players hitting a three in the final five minutes of the first. By quarter’s end, the Mavs used a 20-4 run to take a 16-point lead and would not let up the rest of the way, building the lead to as many as 47 points in the final frame.

“They [Dallas] came out extremely hot. They made, I think, 10 threes right out of the gate, so that affected us on the other end,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “We started to hang our heads a little bit. We got a little bit frustrated defensively instead of just trusting what we do. That happens. Guys are going to make shots in this league. Teams are going to make shots. You just have to stay resilient. We just didn’t have that same spirit tonight to get us through those tough stretches.”

Kemba Walker led the way with 11 points for the Hornets, while Marvin Williams (10) and Devonte’ Graham (10) also scored in double digits in the starting lineup. Graham added two assists, two steals and a rebound while making his first NBA start with Jeremy Lamb nursing a hamstring injury.

“I think Devonte’ was solid early. I think he helped us early,” said Borrego. “Obviously he’s undersized. They’re [Dallas] posting us. They’re a bigger team than us. I think that’s not going to be the last team that happens with. There’s a physicality out there and a size difference, so we can look at changing that, but I thought Devonte’ competed tonight. I think he was solid.”

Willy Hernangomez was the second new starter for the Hornets after losing Cody Zeller to a fractured hand last contest and added six points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Hornets saw 12 different players get in the scoring column as the majority of the starters, minus Graham, sat out the final quarter. Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte’s reserves with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench in 15 minutes of play.

Hornets two-way player J.P. Macura made his NBA debut and finished with four points, two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes off the bench.

Doncic tied teammate Dennis Smith Jr. for the scoring lead in this contest with 18 points apiece.

Charlotte now heads out on a six-game West Coast trip starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Denver.